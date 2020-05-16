Four-star Ketron Jackson has CU in top schools

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson released his top 14 schools on Saturday.

And the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Baylor, Illinois, LSU, Texas, Texas A & M, TCU, Nebraska, SMU, Oregon State and Ole Miss.

Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of Royse City (Texas).

He is rated as a four-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports. He is a top 200 player regardless of position on both sites.

Jackson is one of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the state of Texas

The CU Buffs have only recently started recruited the big target.

Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has been doing most of the recruiting but safeties coach Brett Maxie got the recruitment started.

Jackson already likes what he hears from Chiaverini and they've started to build a solid relationship.

“I can see he’s a great coach just by our conversations,” Jackson said. “He is business-like and he tells me it’s a business decision. Really it is all about development (to him) and that’s what I like in a coach. If I can get developed by a coach then that would be the coach I’ll go to.

“So him and I have already developed a good relationship now within a week or so. I love that he’s all about development and that’s a big thing for me because a lot of people say I have talent but I want to get better and develop myself. I don’t think as highly of myself as most people do.”

Jackson took a virtual visit to Colorado on Friday and says it's one of the schools he wants to go visit if things open up again.