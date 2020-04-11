Lovering is Preparing to Contribute Early for Colorado

Lawson Lovering is the first and only commit of Tad Boyle’s 2021 recruiting class.

Lovering committed back in October and had a stress free junior season leading his team, Cheyenne Central, to a 20-3 record.

“I feel like I improved my rebounding a lot and a little bit more of my leadership skills,” Lovering said. “I think I'm getting my feet a little bit better this year to guard more guys on the perimeter.”

He is now up to 7-foot-1 and there is no sign he has stopped growing. He’s also gained almost 15 pounds over the last year. If he continues to grow like that he will be a force to be reckoned with when he gets to Colorado.

“I need to improve on, I think, my strength for sure my upper body strength and my lower body strength,” Lovering said. “So I need to get stronger all around.”

Lovering wants to continue to improve his footwork as that is key for someone his size to develop into a versatile player.

“(Guarding out on the perimeter) is something I want to be able to do so I’m not quite there yet,” Lovering said. “But I feel like I'm improving a lot in that area. So I just want to stay in front of guys if I happen to switch on to a guard or a wing or something. I want to be able to keep them out of paint or guard them out by the three-point line.”

It is clear that Lovering can dominate his competition down low due to his size but he knows he has to keep developing his game if he wants to be a contributor at the next level.

He will have another opportunity to go up against the best if AAU starts back up again this summer. Lovering has been playing for Exum Elite in Utah but Dante Exum got traded this past season and they’re calling themselves the Utah Prospects.

“I just want to prove that I’m one of the best players in the country and playing out there, I can dominate any game against anybody,” Lovering said. “That's what I want to prove. But hopefully, I get that chance, but we'll see.”

This is a great start for a class that is going to have a lot of open scholarships to fill. Now, what type of pieces can Tad Boyle and company fill around him?