Bluejays Celebrate Senior Day as Providence Visits Omaha
Creighton and Providence meet with both teams fighting to steady their footing in the final stretch of Big East play, setting up a matchup defined by urgency, emotion, and opportunity. The Bluejays enter at 14-15 (8-10 Big East), looking to climb back to .500 and protect their home floor on Senior Day, while the Friars arrive at 13-15 (6-11 Big East) aiming to spoil the celebration and snap their late‑season slide. With postseason positioning tightening and every possession carrying weight, Saturday’s clash promises a competitive, high‑energy battle between two programs searching for a strong finish.
Creighton enters the matchup as a team still searching for rhythm and consistency, and its season-long numbers paint the picture of a group that has had to grind for everything. The Bluejays are averaging 75.7 points per game (216th nationally), showing they can score but haven’t consistently produced the explosive offensive stretches seen in past seasons. Their 35 rebounds per game (T-250th) highlight ongoing battles on the glass, often forcing them to win with execution rather than sheer physicality.
A bright spot has been their 15.5 assists per game (127th), a reminder that ball movement remains a core identity even as lineups have shifted. But with opponents also scoring 75.7 points per game, Creighton walks into this matchup knowing it must tighten its defensive possessions and control tempo. Altogether, the numbers reflect a team capable of competing with anyone, but one that needs sharper details and steadier stretches to close out games i the season's final weeks.
Providence enters this matchup with the statistical edge, bringing a more explosive offense and stronger presence on the glass into Omaha. The Friars' 87.1 points per game and 48 percent shooting give them a clear scoring advantage over a Creighton team averaging 75.6 points on 45 percent from the field. Providence also owns the rebounding battle at 39.2 to 34.9, a gap that could shape second‑chance opportunities and overall tempo.
Creighton counters with slightly better ball movement (15.4 assists to 14.6) and a small edge in steals, but the Friars' superior scoring punch and physicality, paired with Creighton’s identical 75.6 points allowed, suggest Providence holds the statistical upper hand. Still, with Creighton at home on Senior Day, the emotional and situational factors could tighten what the raw numbers tilt toward the Friars.
Creighton’s series with Providence has been defined by tight margins, momentum swings, and a long history of meaningful Big East battles. The Friars hold the 22-17 all-time advantage, but the Bluejays have been far stronger in Omaha, where they lead 9-6 and have often used the home crowd to tilt close games. Since joining the Big East in 2013, Creighton has gone 13-16 against Providence, a stretch that included last month's 93-88 Friars win in Rhode Island and a run of dramatic finishes, overtime clashes in 2018, 2019, 2023, and 2024.
Last season, Creighton swept the regular-season series for just the second time since entering the league, signaling how competitive and cyclical this matchup has become. Greg McDermott enters at 13-16 against Providence and 3-3 against Kim English, with their connection dating back to English’s playing days at Missouri, when McDermott was at Iowa State. Altogether, the history suggests another tight, emotional, possession‑by‑possession battle, exactly the kind of game these two programs seem destined to play.
Providence’s most dangerous weapon Creighton must slow down is Jaylin Sellers, the explosive grad‑transfer guard who’s averaging 17.7 points per game and can take over stretches with his downhill scoring and shot‑making. Sellers is the Friars’ most consistent three‑level threat, capable of getting to the rim, drawing fouls, and heating up quickly from the perimeter. His ability to create offense without needing heavy play‑design makes him the kind of player who can swing momentum, especially against a Creighton defense that has struggled at times to contain dynamic guards.
While Jason Edwards and freshman Stefan Vaaks are also high‑volume scorers, Sellers’ blend of experience, efficiency, and versatility makes him the primary matchup Creighton must disrupt to keep Providence from reaching its Big East‑leading 87.1 points per game.
Creighton’s path to a win starts with leaning into the things that have carried them through an up‑and‑down season. The Bluejays' balanced scoring, ball movement, and the emergence of their young core can lead them to victory in this matchup. With four newcomers among their top five scorers, the Bluejays need Josh Dix's steadiness, Austin Swartz's shot-making, and Nik Graves' playmaking to dictate tempo and keep the offense flowing.
To overcome injuries that have limited their depth and continuity, Creighton must value possessions, defend with discipline, and avoid the scoring droughts that have hurt them in tight games. If they can blend efficient offense with timely stops and ride the emotion of Senior Day, the Bluejays have a clear formula to close out their home slate with a statement win.
