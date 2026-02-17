Bluejays Face Steep Climb in Showdown with Big East Leader UConn
Creighton (13-13, 7-8 Big East) enters one of its toughest stretches of the season on Wednesday night, beginning a demanding road swing with a February showdown against conference-leading and fifth-ranked Connecticut (24-2, 14-1 Big East). The Bluejays will need to elevate their play against a Huskies squad that has dominated the conference race, making this matchup in Storrs both a major challenge and a prime opportunity to reset their trajectory as the postseason approaches.
Creighton enters its trip to Storrs sitting in the middle of a crowded Big East pack, holding a 7-8 conference record and an even 13-13 overall mark. The Bluejays are currently in fifth place, seven games behind conference-leading UConn and still searching for the consistency needed to climb out of the conference’s logjam of teams hovering around .500.
With Seton Hall just ahead of them and a cluster of Xavier, DePaul, and Georgetown close behind, every game down the stretch carries weight. Facing the nation’s fifth-ranked Huskies on the road only heightens the challenge, but it also offers Creighton a chance to stabilize its footing and generate momentum in a tightly contested league race.
Creighton ran into a buzzsaw in their first matchup against the Huskies, as red‑hot UConn overwhelmed the Bluejays in an 85–58 defeat at CHI Health Center Omaha. From the opening minutes, UConn’s size, depth, and defensive pressure dictated the flow, forcing Creighton into difficult shots while the Huskies executed with the confidence of a team riding one of the nation’s best records.
On paper, Connecticut carries the edge heading into Wednesday’s matchup, with the Huskies holding advantages in nearly every major statistical category. UConn scores more (79.3 to 76.0), defends far better (allowing just 65.2 points to Creighton’s 75.2), and shoots at a higher clip from the field at 49 percent. They also control the glass slightly better and move the ball with more efficiency, posting 18.5 assists per game compared to Creighton’s 15.8.
The biggest separation comes defensively, where UConn’s rim protection and activity, 5.4 blocks and 7.1 steals per game, create a level of disruption the Bluejays will have to manage. Creighton has the offensive firepower to compete, but the statistical profile tilts firmly toward the fifth-ranked Huskies.
For Creighton to spring an upset at UConn, the formula starts with leaning into the growth and versatility of its newcomer‑driven core. Josh Dix, Austin Swartz, and Nik Graves give the Bluejays three reliable scoring options who can create offense in different ways, while Blake Harper’s activity on the glass and Jasen Green’s recent surge provide the balance needed to keep pace with the Huskies’ physicality.
Isaac Traudt’s shooting remains a potential game‑changer. His ability to stretch the floor is one of the few weapons that can pull UConn’s elite defense out of its comfort zone. Creighton must maximize efficiency from its rotation, rely on ball movement, and capitalize on its 45.7 percent shooting to avoid long scoring droughts. If the Bluejays can control tempo, hit timely threes, and get production from multiple scorers, they have a path to making this heavyweight matchup far more competitive than the records suggest.
Creighton has quietly held the upper hand in its series with Connecticut, owning a 9–4 record across 13 meetings since the Huskies rejoined the Big East in 2020. The rivalry has been defined by tight, high‑level battles, with 10 of the 13 matchups decided by single digits, and the scoring margin is just 107 points. The Bluejays have also proven they can win on the road, going 3–2 in away games, including a 2–2 mark inside Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Head Coach Greg McDermott’s success against UConn is even more striking. He’s 9–4 against the Huskies and 9–5 overall versus Dan Hurley, with his nine victories standing as the most by any coach against Hurley.
For Creighton to give itself a real chance at another upset, the Bluejays must disrupt the balance and depth that make No. 5 UConn so difficult to handle. The Huskies boast five double‑figure scorers, but the priorities start with containing junior guard Solo Ball’s shot‑making on the perimeter, limiting senior center Tarris Reed Jr.’s impact around the rim, and preventing senior forward Alex Karaban from finding rhythm as a versatile inside‑out threat.
Reed, in particular, is a problem. His blend of scoring, rebounding, and shot‑blocking anchors a team that shoots 49 percent from the field and wins the glass by more than five boards per game. Creighton’s path involves forcing UConn into tougher looks, controlling tempo, and making the Huskies earn everything in the half-court.
If the Bluejays can keep UConn’s stars from getting comfortable and avoid the long scoring droughts that the Huskies’ defense often creates, they can turn this into a possession‑by‑possession battle rather than the free‑flowing game UConn prefers.
