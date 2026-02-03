Bluejays Head to Georgetown Searching for Answers After Two‑Game Skid
Creighton returns to the road Wednesday night looking to build on its earlier success against Georgetown, a narrow 86–83 win in Omaha, as the Bluejays and Hoyas meet again with identical 12–10 records but different trajectories in Big East play. Creighton enters at 6–5 in the conference and is searching for stability after back‑to‑back losses to Marquette and No. 2 UConn, while Georgetown sits at 4–7 and is aiming to protect its home floor. With the first matchup decided by just three points, the rematch in D.C. sets up as another tight, high‑stakes battle for mid‑conference positioning.
Creighton’s path to getting back on track starts with leaning into the strengths that have kept it competitive despite a demanding schedule. The Bluejays remain tied for fourth in the conference, and their losses have come almost exclusively against high‑end opponents, a combined 154–66, including four current top‑10 teams.
That battle‑tested resume pairs with a young core that continues to grow. Newcomers Josh Dix, Austin Swartz, Nik Graves, and Blake Harper supply the bulk of the scoring, while Jasen Green’s recent surge and Isaac Traudt’s elite shooting give Creighton multiple ways to stretch defenses. Even with limited availability from key returners like Jackson McAndrew, Hudson Greer, and Josh Townley‑Thomas, the Jays still average 77.3 points on efficient shooting across all levels.
Cleaning up defensive lapses, tightening rotations, and trusting the continued development of their emerging contributors gives Creighton a clear blueprint to stabilize and regain momentum as the season enters its defining stretch.
Creighton’s statistical profile paints the picture of a team capable of much more than its record suggests, but also one that must tighten key areas to climb the Big East ladder. The Bluejays average 77.3 points per game, yet their 75.4 points allowed and a rebounding mark of 35.4 boards per outing, tied for 250th nationally, leave little margin for error. Their ball movement remains a strength at 16.0 assists per game, but improving defensive consistency and controlling the glass will be essential if they want to turn competitive performances into wins down the stretch.
Creighton’s history with Georgetown adds another layer of intrigue to Wednesday night’s matchup, with the Bluejays holding an 18–10 advantage in the all‑time series and winning 15 of the last 19 meetings. The trips to Washington, D.C., have been far more balanced, a 6–6 split overall, though Creighton has taken four of its last five visits to the nation’s capital.
Recent games have trended decisive, too. Ten of the last eleven Bluejay wins, and ten of the last eleven meetings overall, have been decided by double digits, with the lone exception being Creighton’s overtime victory in January.
Georgetown’s recent surge has been fueled largely by the play of KJ Lewis, the junior guard who has emerged as the Hoyas’ most dynamic two‑way threat and the player Creighton must prioritize slowing down. Lewis enters averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, and his ability to attack downhill, finish through contact, and create late-clock offense has been a stabilizing force during Georgetown’s three‑game win streak.
Creighton can leave D.C. with a win if it leans into the identity that’s carried it through a demanding schedule (disciplined defense, crisp ball movement, and trust in its emerging core). Slowing down Lewis at the point of attack, controlling the glass, and limiting Georgetown’s transition chances will keep the Hoyas from finding the rhythm that fueled their recent surge.
Offensively, the Jays don’t need to reinvent themselves. They just need to value possessions, let their shooters work in space, and allow their balanced scoring group to dictate tempo. If Creighton tightens the details, plays with poise, and imposes its style early, the path to snapping the skid and sweeping the season series is right there for the taking.