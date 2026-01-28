Why Creighton Had No Answer for Marquette’s 86-62 Thrashing
For the Creighton Bluejays (12-9, 6-4 Big East), Tuesday night was supposed to be a chance to build momentum before a high-stakes showdown with No. 2 UConn. Instead, it became what head coach Greg McDermott bluntly called an "embarrassing" wake-up call. In a stunning reversal of their December meeting, Creighton was run off the floor by a last-place Marquette 8-14, 3-8 Big East) squad, falling 86-62 in a game that felt over before the first media timeout.
The Bluejays entered Fiserv Forum looking to secure a season sweep, but they instead walked into a buzzsaw. Marquette opened the game with an avalanche, fueled by 18-0 and 9-0 runs that left Creighton reeling. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, the Bluejays trailed 52-23, their largest halftime deficit in over 30 years.
The numbers from the first 20 minutes were nothing short of staggering, painting a picture of a total systemic failure for the Bluejays. Creighton’s defensive interior offered virtually no resistance as Marquette dominated the paint with a 34-8 scoring advantage before the break.
On the other end of the floor, the Bluejays’ usually reliable perimeter game went cold, resulting in a dismal 2-of-17 (11.8 percent) showing from three-point range. This combination of offensive stagnation and a complete defensive collapse allowed the Golden Eagles to shoot a blistering 68.8 percent from the field, effectively ending the contest before it truly began.
While the starters struggled to find any rhythm, the Bluejays did see a second-half spark from their younger core. Austin Swartz finished with a team-high 17 points and a career-high six assists. Sophomore Blake Harper also showed flashes of brilliance, finishing with 15 points.
The statistical disparity in the Bluejays’ 86-62 loss underscores a night when almost nothing went right for the visitors. Creighton struggled with efficiency across the board, finishing with a 41 percent field goal percentage and a cold 21 percent (7-of-34) from beyond the arc, while allowing Marquette to shoot a blistering 58 percent from the floor.
The game was essentially won in the trenches. Despite both teams pulling down 34 rebounds, the Golden Eagles dominated the interior with a massive 52-24 advantage in points in the paint. Furthermore, Creighton’s 14 turnovers proved costly, as they surrendered 17 points off giveaways and were outpaced 19-11 in fast break points. This lack of defensive connectivity allowed Marquette to hold the lead for a staggering 92 percent of the game, peaking at a 31-point cushion that the Bluejays simply could not overcome.
What's Next: The Ultimate Litmus Test
While the margin of defeat in Milwaukee was jarring, the broader perspective offers a glimmer of historical consistency for McDermott’s program. Despite the setback, Creighton has managed to go 5-5 or better through their first 10 games of Big East play for the seventh consecutive season, a testament to the sustained floor of the Bluejays' system.
This streak, dating back to the 2019-20 campaign, highlights a resilient program that consistently positions itself in the top half of one of the nation's most grueling conferences by mid-winter. Even in a year marked by defensive growing pains and uncharacteristic shooting slumps, the Bluejays remain firmly within their historical window for a late-season push.
The road doesn't get any easier. Creighton must now flush this performance down the drain as they prepare to host No. 2 Connecticut on Saturday for their annual "Pink Out" game. With their NCAA Tournament resume taking a hit, the Bluejays likely need a signature win over the Huskies to keep their postseason hopes on life support.
