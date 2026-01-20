Creighton Hosts Xavier in a Pivotal Big East Midseason Test
The matchup in Omaha arrives at a moment when both teams are searching for traction in a crowded Big East race. Creighton enters at 11-8 overall and 5-3 in conference play, looking to protect home court. Xavier, sitting at 11-7 and 3-4 in the Big East, makes the trip aiming to steady its midseason rhythm and grab a statement win that could shift its trajectory. With both squads fighting to climb the standings, this one carries the feel of a tone‑setter as the league grind intensifies.
Creighton returns to Omaha with the comfort of an 8-2 home record, and that edge has mattered in tight conference battles. The Bluejays continue to search for more consistency on the glass, ranking No. 8 in the Big East at 33.1 rebounds per game. That rebounding battle could become a swing factor against a Xavier team that thrives on creating extra possessions through pace and pressure.
The Musketeers enter at 3-4 in Big East play, leaning on an offense that sits No. 7 in the conference at 77.4 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field.
When Xavier gets downhill and strings together efficient stretches, it can put real stress on opposing defenses. But Creighton’s home-court rhythm and ability to control tempo will challenge the Musketeers to stay sharp for 40 minutes.
Over their last 10 games, both teams have posted identical 6–4 records, but they’ve arrived there with slightly different profiles. Creighton has leaned on efficient scoring, putting up 81.6 points per game on 47.5 shooting, while adding 32.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals, and 2.9 blocks, outscoring opponents by just over six points per outing.
Xavier has matched the Jays in the win column but with a more balanced statistical spread, averaging 78.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, a strong 20 assists, 6.9 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent. The Musketeers have allowed 78.1 points in that stretch, making their margin much tighter. Together, the numbers set the stage for a matchup where efficiency meets activity, and every possession could carry weight.
Both teams bring clear focal points into this matchup, with shooters and scorers capable of swinging momentum in a hurry. For Creighton, sophomore guard Austin Swartz remains a perimeter threat, knocking down 2.4 threes per game and scoring 11.3 points on an efficient 38.9 percent from deep, while senior guard Josh Dix has been one of the Bluejays' steadiest contributors, averaging 12.4 points over his last ten outings.
Xavier counters with a go‑to option in senior forward Tre Carroll, who leads the Musketeers at 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, giving them a reliable presence at all three levels. Alongside him, senior guard Malik Moore adds spacing and timely shooting, averaging two made threes over his last ten games. Together, these four form the core of the matchup’s must‑watch talent, each capable of shaping the game’s rhythm.
Creighton enters this matchup with the clearer path to control, backed by an offense that has found a steady rhythm in recent weeks. The Bluejays’ ability to dictate pace in Omaha, combined with their improving balance and reliable perimeter production, gives them a slight but meaningful edge.
Xavier’s scoring punch keeps the door open for a tight finish, yet the environment, momentum, and matchup dynamics tilt just enough in Creighton’s favor as the Bluejays look to solidify their Big East standing.
