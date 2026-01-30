Creighton’s Roadmap to an Upset Against No. 2 UConn
Creighton (12-9, 6-4 Big East) walks into this matchup knowing exactly what it’s up against, a disciplined, physical, and deeply talented No. 2 UConn (20-1, 10-0 Big East) team that rarely gives opponents room to breathe. Creighton counters with a mix of elite shooting, smart spacing, and veteran composure that can challenge UConn in ways most opponents can’t.
This matchup isn’t about trading blows with the Huskies. It’s about leaning into what the Bluejays do best, controlling pace, and nudging the defending champs out of their rhythm. If they succeed, the possibility of an upset becomes far more than a long shot.
Creighton’s path to an upset over No. 2 UConn starts with the very thing that has defined its season, resilience wrapped in firepower. Despite a 12–9 record and a roller‑coaster stretch of alternating wins and losses, the Bluejays have been tested by elite competition. Their nine losses came at the hands of opponents with a combined 127–61 record, including three current top‑10 teams.
That battle‑hardened edge pairs with a roster powered by newcomers who have quickly become the engine of the offense. Senior guard Josh Dix and sophomore guard Austin Swartz give Creighton a reliable scoring punch, senior guard Nik Graves brings steady creation, and sophomore guard Blake Harper adds toughness on the glass.
Junior forwards Jasen Green’s recent surge and Isaac Traudt’s floor‑stretching shooting give the Bluejays the kind of versatility that can stress UConn’s defense in ways few teams can. Even with injuries limiting their returning core, Creighton still averages 78.2 points on efficient shooting across the board. The exact offensive profile capable of dictating tempo, forcing UConn into uncomfortable rotations, and turning a heavyweight matchup into a real upset threat.
Creighton enters this matchup with a quiet but meaningful historical edge over UConn, owning a 9–3 record in the series since the Huskies rejoined the Big East in 2020. These games have consistently been tight, 10 of the 12 decided by single digits, but the Bluejays have repeatedly found ways to control the moments that matter.
Greg McDermott’s success against UConn is no fluke either. He’s 9–3 against the Huskies and 9–4 overall in head‑to‑head meetings with Dan Hurley, dating back to their NCAA Tournament clash in 2017. That track record doesn’t guarantee anything, but it does underscore a simple truth. Creighton has historically matched UConn’s style well, giving the Bluejays a psychological and tactical foothold that few teams can claim.
One UConn player Creighton must be prepared for is Tarris Reed Jr., the two‑way anchor at the heart of the Huskies’ 20–1 start. Reed’s blend of physicality, touch, and rim protection makes him one of the toughest matchups in the Big East, averaging 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while setting the tone for a defense holding opponents to just 39.1 percent shooting.
His ability to control the paint on both ends, swallowing up second‑chance opportunities and punishing teams inside, is a major reason UConn has ripped off 16 straight wins and sits at 10–0 in conference play for the first time since 1998–99.
If Creighton wants to tilt this game in its favor, limiting Reed’s impact around the rim becomes a top priority.
More From Creighton On SI
Stay up to date with the BlueJays by bookmarking Creighton On SI and follow us on Twitter.