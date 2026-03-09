Creighton Women’s Basketball Falls to Top-Ranked UConn in BIG EAST Semifinal
Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, brought a tough test for the Creighton Bluejays women's basketball team. Facing the undefeated, top-ranked Connecticut Huskies in the BIG EAST semifinals, the Bluejays fought hard but ultimately fell 100–51.
Creighton Women’s Basketball’s Quest For a BIG EAST Title Was Halted
While the scoreboard told the story of a lopsided outcome, the real narrative lies in Creighton’s remarkable tournament run. Entering the contest as the fifth seed, the Bluejays (16-15) carved a historic path to the semifinals. The team together showed their growing reputation as a resilient program and positioned themselves for a sixth consecutive postseason appearance.
The matchup was more than just another tournament game because it was a rematch of last year’s BIG EAST Tournament final. Creighton has long chased its first win over Connecticut. And Sunday’s result extended the series record to 0-14, including 0-6 at home, 0-7 on the road, and 0-1 at neutral sites.
Despite the historical deficit, the gap has felt narrower in recent years, highlighted by the 2023 near upset. That's where the Bluejays came within a single basket of victory. UConn entered the game with a perfect 33-0 record, chasing its sixth straight BIG EAST Tournament title. Meanwhile, Creighton aimed to showcase its growth and fight through one of the toughest conferences in the nation.
Early struggles defined the first quarter as Creighton battled against UConn’s suffocating defense. The Huskies raced out to a 29–9 lead, making 11 of their first 13 shots. On the other hand, Creighton struggled with nine early turnovers that UConn converted into 15 points, including 13 on fast breaks.
KK Arnold and Sarah Strong fueled the early surge, each scoring nine points in the opening frame. Despite the early deficit, the Bluejays refused to back down. A 13–4 run in the second quarter narrowed the gap to 31–17, proving that when Creighton executed its spacing and movement, even the nation’s top team had to adjust its defensive approach.
Let's Look At the Key Performers and Individual Resilience
For Creighton, individual resilience stood out even in defeat. Taryn Townsend exemplified grit, overcoming a mid-game ankle injury to lead the team with 13 points. Her effort provided a spark during the Bluejays’ most productive stretches. It demonstrates the kind of leadership that has carried the team through tough conference play.
Grace Boffeli contributed on the boards with seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Allison Heathcock helped maintain offensive flow with four assists. Despite shooting just 33.3% from the field and 9 of 33 from three-point range, the Bluejays showcased the determination that has defined their season.
UConn’s dominance framed the challenge. The Huskies set a program record with 100 points in a BIG EAST Tournament game and extended their league tournament winning streak to 38 games. Sarah Strong poured in 23 points while adding seven rebounds, six steals, three blocks, and four assists in only 25 minutes.
KK Arnold scored 18 points in just 15 minutes, hitting 8-of-9 shots and connecting on all seven first-half attempts. Overall, UConn shot 57.1%, dominated the boards 43–25, and converted a staggering 23–2 advantage in fast-break points.
The flow of the game reflected the Huskies’ efficiency. After Creighton managed a small second-quarter surge, UConn responded with a 15–0 run to take a 57–22 halftime lead. In the third quarter, eight different Huskies scored, extending the lead to 82–38. Creighton continued to battle in the fourth. However, the final score of 100–51 highlighted the challenge of facing a team performing at a historic level.
Despite the semifinal loss, Creighton’s season remains strong. With a 16-15 record, the Bluejays are on track for their sixth straight postseason appearance, reflecting a program built on growth and consistency. The experience of facing UConn in a high-pressure tournament environment will be invaluable for key players like Townsend, Boffeli, and Heathcock.
As the Bluejays await their postseason placement next Sunday, the lessons learned from this BIG EAST Tournament run will serve as a foundation for continued success. Creighton may not have toppled the Huskies this time. However, their historic journey to the semifinals underscores a program that refuses to back down, even against the nation’s elite.
Reaching the BIG EAST semifinals as the fifth seed is no small feat. The Bluejays proved that resilience, teamwork, and determination can elevate a program into the spotlight. And with that performance, they set the stage for more memorable moments in national play.