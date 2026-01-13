Creighton Women’s Basketball Tested by No. 1 UConn Before Historic Omaha Crowd
Some games are remembered not for the final score, but for what they represent. Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center Omaha was one of those moments for Creighton women’s basketball. Against the No. 1 team in the nation, the Bluejays welcomed Connecticut to town in front of a roaring crowd of 6,372 fans, the second-largest attendance in program history. While UConn left Omaha with a 95-54 victory, the afternoon still marked a powerful milestone for Creighton.
Early Exchanges of Creighton Women’s Basketball Set the Tone
UConn arrived unbeaten at 17-0 overall and 8-0 in BIG EAST play, carrying the weight of national expectations and the reputation of the sport’s gold standard. For Creighton, entering at 7-10 overall and 3-5 in conference action, the matchup offered a rare chance to measure itself.
The opening minutes hinted at a competitive start. Creighton executed cleanly against UConn’s pressure, finding success through smart back-cuts that led to early baskets from Grace Boffeli and Kennedy Townsend. Midway through the first quarter, the score was locked at 10-10, and the crowd sensed something special might be unfolding.
That balance didn’t last long. UConn adjusted quickly, closing the quarter with three layups and a three-pointer from Ashlynn Shade to take a 21-14 lead.
The second quarter proved decisive. The Huskies outscored the Bluejays 33-7 in the quarter, stretching the margin to 54-21 by halftime.
Any hopes of a second-half rally were quickly erased. UConn opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run, pushing the lead to 64-28. By the end of the period, the Huskies had built a commanding 74-35 advantage. They showcased efficiency, depth, and relentless pace on both ends of the floor.
Even as the margin widened, Creighton refused to fade quietly. Ava Zediker delivered a memorable performance in the closing minutes. They gave the Omaha crowd something to cheer about until the final horn. Zediker scored 14 points in the final five minutes alone, finishing with a game-high 23 points.
A Clash of Elite Shooting Programs
Kennedy Townsend added 11 points, while Creighton battled through a difficult shooting night from beyond the arc, finishing 4-of-26 from three-point range. The Bluejays forced a season-high 21 turnovers. However, 22 of their own limited their ability to turn defense into sustained offense.
Sunday’s matchup also featured two of the nation’s best perimeter-shooting teams. Creighton entered the game with 155 made three-pointers this season, averaging 9.7 per game. Meanwhile, UConn followed closely with 154 made threes at 9.6 per contest. Both rank among the top 11 nationally, a reflection of their offensive identities even if the shots didn’t fall for the Bluejays this time.
Despite the final score, the experience of hosting the nation’s top team before a historic Omaha crowd served as a valuable measuring stick for Creighton. The Bluejays now turn their attention back to BIG EAST play. They will be travelling to face Providence on Saturday, Jan. 17, with a noon tip-off as they look to regroup and climb the conference standings.