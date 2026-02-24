Final Home Stretch Starts as Creighton Hosts DePaul
Creighton returns to FNBO Court for the final homestand of its 2025–26 campaign, opening a pivotal two‑game week on Wednesday against a DePaul squad looking to climb late in the Big East race. Sitting at 14–14 overall and 8–9 in league play, the Bluejays aim to capitalize on home floor energy as they welcome the 14–13, 6–10 Blue Demons to CHI Health Center Omaha, with postseason positioning on the line.
Creighton’s recent stretch has been a roller coaster, swinging from statement wins to frustrating setbacks. The Bluejays are coming off an 81–52 loss at St. John’s, a game where nothing seemed to click just days after a massive 91–84 road upset of UConn. Before that high, Creighton dropped a home matchup to Villanova, 80–69, and suffered a one‑point heartbreak at DePaul, 72–71. The run began with a narrow 69–68 win over Seton Hall on February 7, underscoring how tight and unpredictable the past few weeks have been as the Jays fight for late‑season traction.
DePaul arrives in Omaha having played through an equally turbulent February, mixing encouraging wins with narrow, momentum‑stalling losses. The Blue Demons most recently fell 71–68 to Providence, just three days after a strong 69–57 road win at Seton Hall that showcased their defensive bite. That victory followed their dramatic 72–71 home win over Creighton, a result that still looms over this rematch.
Before that surge, DePaul dropped back‑to‑back games, a 90–72 road loss at Providence and a 68–56 home setback to St. John’s, underscoring the inconsistency that has defined their month. Even so, the Blue Demons enter this matchup with confidence, knowing they’ve already proven capable of edging the Jays in crunch time.
Creighton’s long‑running command of the series with DePaul remains one of the most lopsided matchups in the Big East era, even with the recent turbulence. The Bluejays have taken 28 of the last 30 meetings to build a 33–17 all‑time advantage, including a dominant 26–2 mark since joining the conference. Omaha has been especially unforgiving for the Blue Demons, where Creighton is 11–1 in league play with 10 straight home wins.
While 23 of the last 27 matchups have been decided by double digits, the tone has shifted lately. The teams played a double‑overtime classic at Madison Square Garden last season, followed by DePaul’s one‑point win in Chicago that snapped CU’s 23‑game streak in the series a few weeks back. Greg McDermott enters this meeting 26–2 against DePaul and holds a 6–5 edge over Chris Holtmann across their stops at Butler, Ohio State, and now DePaul, adding another layer to a rivalry that has recently tightened despite Creighton’s long-term dominance.
Creighton enters the matchup with DePaul carrying a statistical profile that reflects both its balance and its inconsistencies this season. The Bluejays are averaging 75.7 points per game, ranking 216th nationally, while allowing the same number on the defensive end, a symmetry that underscores their frequent tight, possession‑by‑possession battles. On the glass, Creighton pulls down 35.0 rebounds per game, tied for 250th, an area that has often dictated whether they control tempo or get dragged into scramble mode.
Their 15.5 assists per game, good for 127th nationally, highlight a team that still thrives when the ball moves and rhythm develops. As they return home for the final week of the regular season, these numbers frame a group capable of high‑level stretches but still searching for the consistency needed to close games and climb the Big East standings.
For Creighton to take control of this matchup, its core group of newcomers needs to set the tone early and carry the scoring load. Josh Dix, the team’s leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, remains the engine of the offense and must be both assertive and efficient. Austin Swartz and Nik Graves give the Jays complementary firepower, Swartz as a rhythm scorer and Graves as a creator who can steady possessions with his 3.9 assists per game.
Jasen Green’s recent surge makes him a pivotal swing piece, especially on the glass, where his 5.6 rebounds per game can help offset CU’s season‑long rebounding challenges. Isaac Traudt’s shooting gravity is essential to stretching DePaul’s defense, and any lift from the injury‑thinned trio of Jackson McAndrew, Hudson Greer, and Josh Townley‑Thomas would be a bonus. When this group shares the ball, shoots to its averages, and gets timely contributions from its depth, Creighton’s offense becomes difficult for DePaul to match.
To close out this matchup preview, Creighton’s defensive focus has to start with slowing down N.J. Benson, who has elevated his play to another level in recent weeks. While CJ Gunn remains DePaul’s leading scorer and Layden Blocker provides steady backcourt production, Benson’s recent surge, averaging 21.0 points and 9.3 rebounds on an eye‑popping 86.2 percent shooting over his last three games, makes him the most dangerous swing factor on the floor. His efficiency around the rim, second‑chance creation, and ability to anchor DePaul’s offense give the Blue Demons a stabilizing presence that can tilt momentum if left unchecked.
If Creighton can disrupt Benson’s rhythm, limit his touches, and keep him off the offensive glass, it forces DePaul’s supporting cast to shoulder more responsibility on the road, where the Blue Demons have struggled all season.
More From Creighton On SI
Stay up to date with the BlueJays by bookmarking Creighton On SI and follow us on Twitter.