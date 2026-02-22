Red Storm Rolls as Creighton’s Shots Refuse to Drop
Creighton never found its footing in a game bookended by St. John’s surges. An 8–0 burst to open the afternoon and another 8–0 punch to close the first half put the No. 17 Red Storm firmly in control at Madison Square Garden, setting the tone for an 81–52 decision in a rematch of last year’s Big EastTournament final.
St. John’s stretched its winning streak to 13 and tightened its grip on the conference race at 22–5 and 15–1 in conference play, while Creighton, fresh off a marquee road win at No. 5 UConn, slipped back to .500 overall at 14–14 and fell to 8–9 in the Big East.
St. John’s controlled every layer of the game, and the numbers make it impossible to argue otherwise. The Red Storm shot a steady 46 percent from the floor while holding Creighton to a frigid 32 percent, and even from deep, the Bluejays couldn’t find relief, hitting just 6 of 22 attempts. St. John’s didn’t need the three‑ball to dominate. They owned the glass with a 44–30 rebounding edge, punished Creighton at the free‑throw line with an 87 percent clip, and protected the ball far better, committing only 11 turnovers to Creighton’s 18. St. John’s led for 99 percent of the afternoon and built their largest lead of 33, overwhelming the Bluejays in efficiency, toughness, and execution.
The Red Storms had the clear edge in individual performances as well, with the Red Storm sweeping all three major categories. Dylan Darling set the tone offensively with 17 points on an efficient 5‑for‑7 shooting day while adding six free throws, outpacing Creighton’s Fedor Zugic, who finished with nine. Bryce Hopkins controlled the interior with a game‑high 10 rebounds, helping St. John’s dominate the glass, while Jasen Green led Creighton with seven boards. In the backcourt, Dillon Mitchell’s steady playmaking and seven assists, without a single turnover, highlighted the Red Storm’s composure, compared to Nik Graves’ five assists and three turnovers for the Bluejays.
Creighton still found a few notable milestones amid an otherwise lopsided afternoon. The Bluejays extended their remarkable streak of games with a made three-pointer to 1,084 straight and reached 99 consecutive outings with at least five threes. Graves also hit a personal benchmark, recording his 300th career assist on Zugic’s second triple of the first half.
Historically, though, the day added to several tough trends. Creighton dropped to 63–180 all-time against Top 25 opponents and 0–6 against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, while the Red Storm secured their fourth straight win in the series. St. John’s dominance on the glass continued a season-long pattern, improving to 16–1 when winning the rebounding battle, and their current 13-game surge marks the program’s longest winning streak since 1984–85.
Creighton’s loss to St. John’s drops the Bluejays a bit deeper into the middle of a crowded Big East pack. Now 8–9 in conference play and 14–14 overall, Creighton sits in fifth place, 7.5 games behind the conference‑leading Red Storm and just a half‑game back of Seton Hall. The margin for movement is tight, with DePaul, Butler, Georgetown, and Xavier all clustered within a few games, making every remaining matchup critical for seeding and momentum. With two home games ahead, the Bluejays have a chance to stabilize their position, but the standings make clear that the path upward is narrow and the pressure is rising.
Creighton now turns its attention back home, where its final two games at CHI Health Center Omaha offer a chance to reset and finish the regular season on a stronger note. The Bluejays open the week on Wednesday at 8 p.m. against DePaul, a matchup that provides an opportunity to regroup, regain rhythm, and build momentum before postseason play arrives.
The Bluejays' next matchup with DePaul comes with plenty of emotional and competitive weight after the Blue Demons edged the Bluejays 72–71 earlier this season. That one‑point loss, decided by a late Brandon Maclin layup, still lingers, especially given how tightly contested the game was throughout. DePaul enters the rematch with similar overall numbers and plenty of confidence from that earlier win, while Creighton returns home needing to reestablish momentum and protect its place in the Big East standings. With both teams clustered in the middle of the league and postseason positioning tightening, Wednesday’s meeting at CHI Health Center Omaha carries the feel of a must‑answer moment for the Bluejays.
