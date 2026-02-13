Jays Aim to Keep Streak Alive Against Villanova
Creighton steps into its most demanding stretch of the season on Saturday, opening a three‑game gauntlet with a Valentine’s Day showdown against third‑place Villanova. The fourth‑place Bluejays, sitting at 13–12 overall and 7–7 in Big East play, face a Wildcats squad that has surged to a 19–5 mark and a 10–3 conference record. With postseason positioning tightening and little margin for error, this matchup sets the tone for a critical stretch that will test Creighton’s resilience, focus, and ability to respond after a tough midweek setback.
Creighton enters Saturday with a clear mission, extending its dominance over Villanova and pushing its win streak in the series to five straight. The Bluejays have had the Wildcats’ number in recent matchups, pairing disciplined defense with timely shot‑making to control the rivalry’s momentum. With both teams jockeying for Big East positioning and Villanova carrying one of the conference's best records, Creighton’s bid for a fifth consecutive victory comes at a pivotal moment in its season. A win wouldn’t just continue the streak. It would signal that the Jays are ready to surge as the conference race tightens.
Villanova holds a 19–12 advantage in the all‑time series against Creighton, though the matchups in Omaha have been far more balanced, with the teams splitting 12 meetings there. Recent history has been tight as well, with each of the last five contests having been decided by seven points or fewer, including three road wins by exactly two points and another by four.
Head Coach Greg McDermott enters the matchup with a 12–16 record against the Wildcats, while his head‑to‑head history with Kevin Willard sits at an even 10–10, most of it stemming from Willard’s tenure at Seton Hall. Willard is 11–10 all‑time against Creighton overall, going 10–9 with the Pirates, 1–0 during his stint at Iona, and 0–1 so far as Villanova’s head coach.
Villanova enters the matchup with a slight statistical edge, leaning on a stronger defense and deeper scoring balance, but the gap between the teams is razor-thin. The Wildcats average 77.7 points per game to Creighton’s 76.3 while allowing just 69.1, a notable advantage over CU’s 75.0 points allowed. Both teams shoot an identical 46 percent from the field, and their rebounding numbers are nearly even, with Villanova holding a narrow 35.4 to 34.8 edge on the glass.
Creighton moves the ball slightly better at 15.8 assists per game compared to Villanova’s 15.2, and the Jays also block more shots, but the Wildcats generate more turnovers with 7.5 steals per contest. On paper, Villanova’s defense and efficiency give it a modest edge, yet the margins are close enough that execution, not numbers, is likely to decide this one.
Creighton’s season leaders continue to anchor the Jays on both ends of the floor, with senior guard Josh Dix pacing the team at 11.9 points per game while shooting 86.4 percent at the line. Junior forward Jasen Green has emerged as Creighton’s most reliable presence on the glass, averaging 5.1 rebounds with a strong mix of defensive boards and second‑chance efforts. At the point, senior guard Nik Graves drives the offense with 3.8 assists per game while keeping turnovers low in nearly 26 minutes a night.
Villanova brings plenty of weapons, but the one Creighton must slow down above all is Tyler Perkins, the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 13.5 points per game and a steady two‑way presence who sets the tone for their balanced attack. Perkins is one of six Wildcats averaging at least 9.5 points, and his ability to score at all three levels makes him the focal point of Villanova’s offense.
Surrounding him is a deep supporting cast, including Bryce Lindsay, Duke Brennan, and standout freshman Acaden Lewis, all of whom have made immediate impacts. With Villanova riding a four‑game winning streak, shooting efficiently, and defending at a high level, containing Perkins becomes the first step in disrupting a Wildcats team that averages nearly 78 points per game and thrives on disciplined, efficient execution.
With a win on Saturday, Creighton would join Marquette as just the second program since the Big East’s 2013 reconfiguration to beat Villanova at least five straight times. It would also give the Bluejays a regular‑season sweep of the Wildcats for the third time in program history, and the second year in a row. It would additionally secure Creighton’s seventh home win over the Wildcats since 2013–14, tying Marquette for the league’s best mark in that span.
More From Creighton On SI
Stay up to date with the BlueJays by bookmarking Creighton On SI and follow us on Twitter.