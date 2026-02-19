Creighton Stuns No. 5 UConn, 91-84
Creighton Bluejays men's basketball team comes to Connecticut and stuns the No. 5 UConn Huskies, 91-84 at Gampel Pavilion.
The Bluejays improve to 14-14 (8-8) in Big East Conference play. Huskies fall to 24-3 (14-2)—big win for the program.
Josh Dix led the Bluejays with 21 points on 6-of-10 from the field. Nik Graves added 18 points. Graves was terrific in the first half and then made big shots in the second half and facilitated the ball to the right guy.
Guard Fedor Zugic got his first start of the season. Zugic had a strong first half and finished with 14 points and 5 rebounds.
Blake Harper, who didn’t play all night, came up big time for Creighton in the final six minutes of the game. He scored 12 points off the bench.
Coach Greg McDermott is beyond proud of what he saw from his team against the Huskies. He shared his sentiments during the postgame conference.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’m not sure I’ve been as proud of the team as I am tonight,” McDermott said. “We’ve had a lot of great wins in my 16 years at Creighton. Given what this team has gone through the last few weeks, to come in here and defeat a team that we respect so much in UConn on their floor is pretty special.”
The Bluejays have tremendous respect for the Huskies. They’re a top 10 team, and Creighton did an exceptional job attacking the run and controlling the tempo and pace of the game. Creighton also made their free throws. Creighton made ten of their threes.
Dix came into this game with a great game plan. His playmaking and shotmaking abilities are among the reasons why Creighton won this game. He did a little bit of everything. It’s one of his best performances of the season.
“He’s an incredible young man,” McDermott said. “A 21-year-old should not have to do what he’s had to do the last few weeks. Started when he played at Georgetown, on the day he found out his mom passed, and he wanted to be in practice. He wants absolutely no spotlight on him whatsoever. All of us, our staff, his teammates, they don’t understand now the lessons that they’ve learned from how he’s handled this. They’re going to look back on it at some point in their life, and it’s going to help him big time.”
Dix has been through a lot lately. The performance he gave against the Huskies made this victory much sweeter. Dix has a strong supporting system from his extended Creighton family.
Creighton will face another tough Big East competitor in St John’s on the road on Saturday at 12 pm at Madison Square Garden.
