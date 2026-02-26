Two Weeks, Same Score: DePaul Completes 72–71 Sweep of Creighton With Benson’s Game‑Winner in Omaha
Two weeks after shocking Creighton with a last‑second 72–71 win in Chicago to snap a 23‑game losing streak in the series, DePaul went back to the script and delivered an equally stunning sequel in Omaha. The Blue Demons once again found the answer in the closing moments, this time with N.J. Benson slipping free for a layup with 32.5 seconds left to seal another 72–71 victory and complete one of the most improbable back‑to‑back upsets of the college basketball season.
Creighton’s position in the Big East tightened after the latest 72–71 loss, leaving the Bluejays suddenly looking up at a DePaul team they had dominated for more than a decade. The setback dropped Creighton to 14-15 overall and 8-10 in conference play, clinging to a half-game lead over the surging Blue Demons, who improved to 15–13 and 7–10. For a program accustomed to operating near the top of the league, the margin for error has evaporated.
Creighton’s latest loss came down to being outplayed in the most decisive efficiency areas, as DePaul shot 50 percent from the field and a blistering 53 percent from three, consistently generating cleaner looks than the Bluejays’ 45 percent overall and 40 percent from deep.
Even though Creighton held a slight edge on the glass at 32-30 and committed one fewer turnover, those advantages never translated into control of the game. The Bluejays’ inability to string together stops, especially against a DePaul team hitting timely threes, ultimately cost them, as the more efficient and more composed team in key moments walked away with a second straight 72–71 win.
Creighton couldn’t capitalize on the momentum of its eight-point halftime lead, watching it steadily slip away as DePaul’s shot‑making and late‑game execution flipped control of the game and ultimately handed the Bluejays another heartbreak.
Creighton’s leaders kept the Bluejays within striking distance, but DePaul’s top performers ultimately dictated the night. Brandon Maclin powered the Blue Demons with 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting, setting the tone offensively, while Josh Dix paced Creighton with 15 points on 6-of-12 as the Jays searched for consistent scoring.
On the glass, Benson's nine rebounds, eight of them defensive, helped DePaul control key possessions, matched on the Creighton side by Jasen Green’s nine boards of his own. The playmaking battle tilted slightly toward DePaul as well, with Layden Blocker’s five assists outpacing Nik Graves' four, though both guards also battled turnover issues. In a one‑point game decided by execution in the final minute, DePaul’s leaders delivered just a bit more punch and poise, completing another stunning 72–71 win over Creighton.
Creighton’s scoring balance was one of the few bright spots in the loss, with four players reaching double figures to keep the Bluejays within ranfe all night. Dix led the way, while Graves delivered one of the team's most complete efforts, finishing with 14 points. Fredor Zugiz and Green each added 13 points. The production from that core kept Creighton competitive, but in a one‑point game defined by timely plays, the Jays’ balanced stat lines weren’t enough to overcome DePaul’s late execution.
Creighton’s latest one‑point loss came wrapped in a stack of unusual and historic notes, underscoring just how strange and frustrating this matchup with DePaul has become. The Bluejays extended their remarkable streak of 100 straight games with five or more made three-pointers, and Greg McDermott quietly logged his 150th consectuive game without a technical foul, a testament to his composure even amid tight finishes.
The 72–71 repeat scoreline also marked the first time since 1964-65 that Creighton and an opponent have finished with the exact same score twice in a season. Also, Jasen Green reached a personal milestone by surpassing 500 career points. The loss dropped Creighton to 87-81 all-time in one-point games, and this season's four such contests ties a program record.
Creighton turns the page quickly as it returns home for Senior Day on Saturday, hosting Providence at 4:30 p.m. in a game that now carries added weight after back‑to‑back one‑point losses to DePaul. The afternoon will honor two pillars of the program in Graves and Dix, both of whom have been central to Creighton’s identity on and off the floor, as well as longtime student managers Patrick Gorman and Billy Brezonik, whose behind‑the‑scenes work has shaped countless seasons. The celebration comes at a moment when the Bluejays need an emotional lift, and a home crowd recognizing four key contributors offers a timely chance to reset, regroup, and reclaim momentum heading into the final stretch of Big East play.
