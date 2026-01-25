Bluejays Fly to Milwaukee for Battle With the Golden Eagles
Creighton enters Milwaukee looking to build on its strong start in Big East play on Tuesday, while Marquette aims to flip the script on a challenging season. The Bluejays, now 12‑8 and sitting at 6‑3 in the conference, bring a balanced attack and the confidence of a team finding its rhythm.
The Golden Eagles, at 7‑14 and 2‑8 in conference action, return home hoping their energy, pace, and home‑court edge can spark a much‑needed turnaround. With both squads hungry for momentum, this matchup sets the stage for a compelling conference clash.
The Big East race is beginning to take shape, and the top of the standings is as competitive as ever. UConn continues to set the pace with a flawless 9–0 conference mark and a dominant 19–1 overall record, looking every bit like a national contender. St. John’s sits just one game back at 8–1, keeping pressure on the Huskies with its own strong start.
Villanova and Creighton are locked together at 6–3, three games off the lead, each trying to solidify their position in the upper tier of the league. With the season entering its defining stretch, every matchup carries weight, and the margin for movement in the standings remains razor-thin.
Creighton enters this Big East matchup with a statistical profile that gives the Bluejays a slight but meaningful edge over Marquette. They score more per game (79.0 to 75.9), defend more efficiently by allowing fewer points (74.4 to 79.1), and shoot a noticeably higher percentage from the field at 47 percent.
Even on the glass, Creighton holds a small advantage, grabbing 36.1 rebounds per game compared to Marquette’s 35.4. The Bluejays also move the ball a bit better with 16.1 assists per outing, giving their offense a smoother rhythm. While Marquette’s higher steal rate could disrupt possessions, the overall numbers tilt toward Creighton as the more balanced and efficient team heading into this Big East showdown.
Creighton and Marquette both bring standout performers who could shape the flow of this matchup. For the Bluejays, senior guard Josh Dix continues to be the steady scoring engine, averaging 12.8 points per game, with efficient shooting splits of 43.5 percent from the field and 86.4 percent at the line. Junior forward Jasen Green anchors the interior with 5.1 rebounds per outing, using his blend of strength and timing to control the glass. Senior guard Nik Graves adds stability as the team’s top facilitator, averaging 3.7 assists while keeping turnovers in check.
Marquette counters with senior guard Chase Ross, the game’s leading scorer at 15.6 points per contest, capable of heating up quickly despite streaky shooting. Senior forward Ben Gold provides the Golden Eagles with a reliable presence on the boards at 5.7 rebounds per game, while freshman guard Nigel James Jr. drives their playmaking with 4.6 assists and the ability to push tempo. Together, these season leaders set the stage for a matchup defined by guard play, efficiency, and who can win the possession battle.
In a conference where every possession matters and every win can shift the standings, this matchup offers both teams a chance to redefine their trajectory. Creighton arrives with the statistical edge and the momentum of a group settling into its identity, while Marquette counters with playmakers capable of swinging a game on their home floor.
If the Bluejays can control tempo, lean on their efficiency, and limit Marquette’s disruptive defense, they’re positioned to walk out of Milwaukee with a valuable road victory. Either way, expect a competitive Big East battle that carries weight well beyond a single night.
