Bluejays Open Big East Tournament Hungry for a Statement Win Over Seton Hall
Creighton (15-16, 9-11 Big East) steps onto the postseason stage as the No. 5 seed, opening the Big East Tournament on Thursday with a quarterfinal matchup against fourth‑seeded Seton Hall (20-11, 10-10 Big East). The Bluejays enter Madison Square Garden looking to extend their stay in New York, with tip‑off set for 1:30 p.m. Central. With a semifinal berth on the line and a potential Friday showdown awaiting at 4:30 p.m. Central, Creighton aims to set the tone early and seize momentum in its first win‑or‑go‑home test of March.
Creighton’s path to the semifinals hinges on its core trio delivering at a high level, starting with Josh Dix, whose steady scoring and veteran poise set the tone in last week’s win at Butler. Alongside him, Nik Graves must continue to be the team’s engine, balancing his playmaking, defensive instincts, and timely scoring to keep the offense organized against Seton Hall’s pressure. Jasen Green's presence on the glass becomes even more critical with four frontcourt players sidelined, making his 5.9 rebounds per game a potential swing factor in second‑chance opportunities and defensive stops.
Add in Austin Swartz, whose team‑leading 62 threes give Creighton a needed perimeter threat, and the Bluejays have a clear blueprint: their top producers must shoulder the load, stay efficient, and compensate for the team’s depleted size to keep their postseason run alive.
Creighton’s recent history with Seton Hall adds another layer of intrigue to Thursday’s quarterfinal, as the two programs enter deadlocked at 17–17 all‑time but with the Bluejays owning clear momentum in the modern era. Creighton has taken 11 of the last 14 meetings and seven of the past eight, including a dramatic 69–68 win in Omaha on Feb. 7 that showcased just how thin the margin is between these teams.
The Pirates edged the first matchup 56–54 in Newark, continuing a trend of razor‑tight finishes, yet the statistical blueprint remains unmistakable: in those last 14 contests, Creighton is 11–0 when scoring at least 61 points and winless when held to 60 or fewer. While the Jays are still searching for their first neutral‑floor win over Seton Hall after losses in the 1991 NCAA Tournament and the 2016 Big East quarterfinals, Greg McDermott’s strong track record (16–11) against the Pirates and 7–1 versus Shaheen Holloway suggests Creighton enters this postseason rubber match with both confidence and a proven formula.
Creighton enters the matchup with Seton Hall carrying statistical profiles that reflect both their balance and their volatility throughout the 2025–26 season. The Bluejays average 75.6 points per game, ranking 210th nationally, a number that underscores their ability to score in stretches but also highlights the inconsistency that has defined parts of their year. Their 35.1 rebounds per game (235th) point to a group that must scrap on the glass, especially with multiple frontcourt injuries limiting depth. Playmaking remains a relative strength, as Creighton’s 15.5 assists per game (tied for 121st) show their commitment to ball movement and spacing, a hallmark of Greg McDermott’s system.
Seton Hall’s physicality and defensive toughness make Creighton’s statistical profile especially important heading into this quarterfinal. The Bluejays' 75.6 points per game suggest they have enough offensive firepower to clear the 61‑point threshold that has historically determined this series, but their 210th-ranked scoring output also shows they can't afford long droughts against a Pirates team that thrives on grinding games down.
Defensively, allowing 75.1 points per game illustrates the challenge ahead: they’ll need sharper execution and timely stops to advance. Together, these rankings paint a picture of a team that can compete with anyone when its core players are clicking, but must tighten the margins to extend its postseason run. Creighton will need timely stops and disciplined rotations to prevent the Pirates from controlling tempo. Altogether, these rankings highlight a matchup where efficiency, composure, and rebounding discipline could be the difference between advancing and heading home.
Creighton’s clearest path to a quarterfinal win runs straight through the three‑point line, where the Bluejays hold a massive statistical edge over Seton Hall. No team in the BIG EAST relied more effectively on the perimeter this season than Creighton, averaging 9.90 made threes per game, while Seton Hall sat at the opposite end of the spectrum at 4.77. That gap played out dramatically in the regular‑season series. In Newark, Creighton’s 6‑for‑27 shooting kept the game in the 50s and allowed Seton Hall to grind out a win. In Omaha, the Jays’ 13‑for‑30 performance flipped the script, capped by Nik Graves’ game‑winner.
In league play alone, Creighton nearly doubled Seton Hall’s three‑point output (198 to 91), underscoring how decisive the arc can be in this matchup. If the Bluejays generate clean looks, maintain their spacing, and hit at even an average clip, they not only stretch Seton Hall’s defense but also push the game into the scoring range where they’ve historically dominated the series. The three‑point line isn’t just a weapon for Creighton. It’s the key that unlocks their best version and the clearest route to advancing.
