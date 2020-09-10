2021 Shooting Guard Trevor Keels Has Duke in Top Three

Five-star shooting guard Trevor Keels has narrowed his list of nearly 20 offers to a short list of three finalists, and Duke made the cut.

Keels, a 6-foot-5, 210 pound former high school teammate of Duke freshman Jeremy Roach at Fairfax, Virginia’s Pius VI Catholic, named a final three of Duke, Villanova and home-state Virginia.

Among the schools that fell by the wayside when Keels made his cut were UNC, NC State, Ohio State, Michigan, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Keels received an offer from the Blue Devils last December and visited Duke for the rivalry game against UNC in March.

“The environment at Duke was crazy,” Keels told Sports Illustrated All-American. “It was even better than people say. I talked to Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) after the game and he was just telling me about the game plan that night and talking to me about how I’d be used there. I had a great time.”

Keels was named USA TODAY ALL-USA Virginia Second Team as a sophomore, as well as MaxPreps Boys Basketball Sophomore All-American First Team, All-WCAC First Team and WCAC Co-Player of the Year. As a junior, he led his team to a conference championship. He’s also spent time with Team USA.

“Trevor does a little bit of everything; his versatility is amazing,” Keels’ high school coach Glenn Farello told NBC. “He does a great job of recognizing what needs to be done and he goes out and gets it accomplished. Whether it’s on the defensive end, getting a rebound on the back side, leading the break, finding a teammate or even when he needs to step up and go be a playmaker -- get to the rim or knock down a three-point shot -- it always seems like Trevor finds a way to make a big play in a big moment. That’s what he’s done for us for three years now.”

Duke already has commitments from shooting guard A.J. Griffin and power forward Paolo Banchero in its 2021 class.