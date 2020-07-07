2022 Five-Star M.J. Rice Hearing From Duke, Rehabbing Knee

M.J. Rice is a five-star wing in the class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder transferred from Durham Academy, a few miles from Duke to Virginia prep school Oak Hill Academy for his final two years of high school.

Rice is rated No. 11 in the class by ESPN, who has him as the No. 5 small forward and No. 2 in Virginia. Rivals and 247Sports have him No. 22 in the class. 247 has him No. 6 at small forward and No. 2 in Virginia.

He suffered a torn ACL in December, but prior to that, he was averaging 25 ppg, nine rebounds and two assists for Durham Academy. According to SI’s recruiting experts, Rice “combines elite athleticism, brute strength and scoring ability on all three levels.”

Rice has, understandably, attracted plenty of attention from the best programs in college basketball. He discussed his recruitment in an exclusive blog for SI.com.

“My recruitment has picked up a lot since June 15 when the coaches started calling,” he wrote. “I’m building closer bonds with the coaches just getting to know them better.”

Those coaches reaching out include members of Duke’s staff.

“I’ve heard from Clemson, Winthrop, Pitt, Duke, Louisville, Indiana, Providence, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Texas A & M, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Wake Forest, N.C. State and a few more,” he said. “It’s cool just being able to talk to them about whatever, it’s not to the point where it’s too much.”

Rice is making progress in his return from the ACL tear.

“I’m still working on my knee and trying to get stronger every day. The progress is looking good,” he said. “I’m back to running and jumping now and my physical therapist told me that my knee is completely healed. Now, it’s all about getting it back stronger than it ever was before. I have shootarounds Mondays and Wednesdays and on the other days I’m doing core stuff.”

Next up will be making cuts as he runs.

“Next week I’ll have my first real test to see where I’m at,” he said. “I know people haven’t seen me in a while, but I can’t even imagine what I’ll be like at 100 percent. Right now, I think I’m at 50 percent and I’m a lot stronger than I even thought I’d be. Being at 100 is gonna be scary.”