2022 Five-Star M.J. Rice Hearing From Duke, Rehabbing Knee

ShawnKrest

M.J. Rice is a five-star wing in the class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder transferred from Durham Academy, a few miles from Duke to Virginia prep school Oak Hill Academy for his final two years of high school.

Rice is rated No. 11 in the class by ESPN, who has him as the No. 5 small forward and No. 2 in Virginia. Rivals and 247Sports have him No. 22 in the class. 247 has him No. 6 at small forward and No. 2 in Virginia.

He suffered a torn ACL in December, but prior to that, he was averaging 25 ppg, nine rebounds and two assists for Durham Academy. According to SI’s recruiting experts, Rice “combines elite athleticism, brute strength and scoring ability on all three levels.”

Rice has, understandably, attracted plenty of attention from the best programs in college basketball. He discussed his recruitment in an exclusive blog for SI.com.

My recruitment has picked up a lot since June 15 when the coaches started calling,” he wrote. “I’m building closer bonds with the coaches just getting to know them better.”

Those coaches reaching out include members of Duke’s staff.

“I’ve heard from Clemson, Winthrop, Pitt, Duke, Louisville, Indiana, Providence, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Wake Forest, N.C. State and a few more,” he said. “It’s cool just being able to talk to them about whatever, it’s not to the point where it’s too much.”

Rice is making progress in his return from the ACL tear.

I’m still working on my knee and trying to get stronger every day. The progress is looking good,” he said. “I’m back to running and jumping now and my physical therapist told me that my knee is completely healed. Now, it’s all about getting it back stronger than it ever was before. I have shootarounds Mondays and Wednesdays and on the other days I’m doing core stuff.”

Next up will be making cuts as he runs.

“Next week I’ll have my first real test to see where I’m at,” he said. “I know people haven’t seen me in a while, but I can’t even imagine what I’ll be like at 100 percent. Right now, I think I’m at 50 percent and I’m a lot stronger than I even thought I’d be. Being at 100 is gonna be scary.”

Basketball

2021 Running Back Montrell Johnson Chooses Arizona Over Duke

One of Duke's top remaining running back targets in the class of 2021 opted to head west when New Orleans ball carrier Montrell Johnson committed to Arizona.

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Second Recruit of Day when DD Snyder Chooses Illinois

For the second time in three days, Duke suffered back-to-back losses on the recruiting trail. Safety DD Snyder received his first scholarship offer from Duke 13 months ago, but he chose Illinois on Monday afternoon.

ShawnKrest

Grayson Allen Teams With Former Duke Manager to Provide 333,333 Meals for Needy

Duke basketball and Mike Krzyzewski helped former team manager Kevin Marchetti begin his Share A Meal campaign to provide 100 million meals around the country. Now at 90 million and counting, Grayson Allen is helping Marchetti finish the home stretch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against the Sun Belt Conference

Duke is scheduled to play Appalachian State, the Sun Belt team its met most often. The Blue Devils have a 17-1 mark against the Sun Belt, its fourth best against any other conference with at least 10 games.

ShawnKrest

Gail Goestenkors Not a Candidate to Return as Duke Women's Coach

Duke's women's basketball team won't be looking to its past. The school reportedly ruled out former coach Gail Goestenkors as a candidate for its head coaching vacancy, despite Coach G's run of success with Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke Suffers Second July 4 Loss as Garrett DiGiorgio Stays Home

Duke couldn't convince three-star offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio to come east as the California native decided to stay close to home and play at UCLA.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Texan Stone Eby Spurns Duke, Stays Home

Duke offered 2021 end Stone Eby after the Texas pass rusher had already named a final eight. The Blue Devils weren't able to make up for lost time, as Eby announced he was "staying home" and headed to SMU

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Versatile 2021 Back Roman Hemby

Duke offered three-star 2021 running back Roman Hemby. The versatile Hemby also plays free safety and return man for Bel Air, Maryland's John Carroll High.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball's Record Vs. the AAC

Two AAC teams--Wichita State and Memphis--join Duke in the field for this year's Battle 4 Atlantis, pandemic permitting, of course. Here's a look at Duke's history against the American Athletic Conference, including a 21-game winning streak.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 10 for Charles Bediako

Five-star 2021 center Charles Bediako announced his top 10 schools, and Duke made the cut for the 6-foot-11 Canadian standout. Bediako will finish his high school career at Florida's IMG Academy

ShawnKrest