Alex O'Connell to Transfer to Creighton

ShawnKrest

Alex O’Connell will finish his college career as a member of the Creighton Bluejays.

Just over two weeks after O’Connell announced his plans to transfer from Duke, he posted on social media saying that he was committed to Creighton.

“First off, I’d like to thank each and every school that reached out to me and expressed interest during the recruitment process,” O’Connell wrote. “It’s been an incredible experience. With that being said, I’ve decided to end my recruitment and officially commit to Creighton University. Thanks to Coach McDermott and his entire staff for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity.”

Perhaps in a show of frustration for his lack of consistent playing time at Duke, O’Connell finished his post by saying, “Can’t wait to show what I’m truly capable of!! The journey continues.”

O’Connell spent his first three years in college as a member of the Blue Devils. He averaged 5.2 ppg this year, up 0.8 from the previous season. His shooting and three-point accuracy both fell off substantially, however, going from 37.5% to 27.3%.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski urged O’Connell and teammate Jordan Goldwire to “play like juniors” throughout the season. While Goldwire improved on both sides of the ball and became a regular in the starting lineup, O’Connell saw his minutes shrink, playing 10 or fewer in 10 of the last 12 games.

If O’Connell can complete his Duke degree this semester, he’ll be able to play immediately at Creighton. Otherwise, unless he gets a waiver from the NCAA, or the NCAA passes the long-awaited one-time transfer exemption, he’ll need to sit out a year before joining the Bluejays on the floor.

Coach K: 20-Game Schedule Hurt ACC, "Because People Scheduled wrong"

The ACC played a 20-game conference season for the first time, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks it hurt the league, "Because people scheduled wrong." Read more

ShawnKrest

Coronavirus has college football season, NCAA future up in air

College football programs around the country are quietly looking at contingency plans, in case football season is delayed or cancelled. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coronavirus and Sports: Why NCAA Needs College Football Back in Fall

The NCAA gave spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, but in order for schools to have enough money to bring them back to use it, college football could be critical. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley Leaves Duke for NBA Draft

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley will leave after one year to enter the NBA Draft, joining a long list of Duke one-and-dones. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke No. 7 in Way Too Early Top 25

Looking ahead to next season, Duke is expected to be a top 10 team, according to SI's Way Too Early Top 25. Read more

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Any Picks Violate Social Distancing?

Duke fans saw Daniel Jones go early in last year's NFL Draft. With no Blue Devils expected to be taken early this time around, here are some Draft prop bets to keep Duke fans interested. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Wins National Title in 2020 Tourney Simulation

Monday was scheduled to be the National Championship Game, but with the tournament scheduled, a video game company simulated March Madness, and Duke fared well. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

Duke2020

Scouting Report: 4-Star QB Christian Veilleux

Duke, Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee are all fighting for 4-star QB Christian Veilleux. A look at his highlight tape makes it clear why they're all so interested. Read more

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape Re-Commits to Duke

Rewind the Tape. Duke filled a hole in the post for next season's team with the guy who created it -- Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape, who decommitted three days ago. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Final Four for QB Christian Veilleux

Duke has some elite company after the Blue Devils made the final four for four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux. Duke will compete with Penn State, Tennessee and Clemson. Read more

ShawnKrest