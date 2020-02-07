BlueDevilCountry
Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

ShawnKrest

Freshman big man Armando Bacot will have a major test in his first Duke game, trying to figure out how to defend Duke center Vernon Carey Jr.

“He’s just a good player,” Bacot said. “I’ve just got to go out there and try to front him, not let him get into a rhythm.”

Bacot is excited to play in his first game in the sport’s biggest rivalry.

“It’s surreal,” he said, “just to be in this moment. I’d be lying if I’m sitting here telling you I haven’t been thinking about it all week. I’m just excited. I guess that’s what makes it so fun. I know fans will be into it. Everybody will be into it. There’ll be millions of people watching. I can say for all the freshmen, it’s probably the biggest event we’ve all played in. So we’re just excited. Me and Cole (Anthony), we talked about it a little bit, just how excited we are to play. Just going out there and playing as hard as we can for the fans, just trying to create a moment in the rivalry.”

Bacot remembers plenty of previous moments in the rivalry.

“There are just so many moments,” he said. “I mean, you look back to when Tyler Hansbrough was all bloody, or when Austin Rivers hit the big shot, or just even last year, when we beat them two out of three, with me coming to the game (in Chapel Hill) last year. The atmosphere was just crazy—all those moments.”

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Recruiting and Defending Duke's Vernon Carey

Roy Williams recruited Duke center Vernon Carey, as well as Blue Devil's forward Matthew Hurt. He also has a plan for trying to defend Duke's big man. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC-Duke 1920 Throwback Jerseys Met With Horror From Both Fanbases

It's tough to get UNC and Duke fans to agree on anything, especially during rivalry week, but the 1920 throwback jerseys the two teams will wear seem to have accomplished it as both fanbases reacted with horror. Read more

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Playing Duke: I Can't Say Anything Until You've Done It

UNC coach Roy Williams doesn't have a lot of advice to give his young team about playing Duke. Only four players have been on the floor for a Duke game before, and, outside of Garrison Brooks, UNC has 19 minutes of playing experience against the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams: Duke's Vernon Carey Played Post "A Lot" In High School

Since the start of the season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has said that Vernon Carey is learning the post after literally never playing it in high school. As UNC prepares to face Duke, coach Roy Williams, who recruited Carey, said he played it "a lot. He killed people." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Clemson transfer Chase Brice

Chase Brice transferred from Clemson to Duke. While he won't be able to participate in spring practice, David Cutcliffe plans to get him involved. Listen

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Incoming Transfer Devery Hamilton

Duke added an incoming transfer from Stanford in offensive lineman Devery Hamilton. While Hamilton played several positions on the line, David Cutcliffe is confident he'll be a tackle for Duke. Listen

ShawnKrest

Report: An'Darius Coffey Signs With Duke

Duke added another recruit to its 2020 class when three-star athlete An'Darius Coffey donned a Duke hat at his school signing ceremony. Coffey reportedly has signed his letter of intent and is expected to play defensive back with the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Addison Penn, Possible Additions to Duke's 2020 Class

Coach David Cutcliffe discussed Duke's lone signee on the Feb. 5 signing day, center Addison Penn, but he also left open the possibility of adding to the class. Cutcliffe also updated Mark Gilbert's injury situation. Listen

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on new roles for Duke's offensive coaches

With David Cutcliffe calling plays and running Duke's offense, there will be some changes in responsibility for the rest of the coaching staff. Cutcliffe explains what Zac Roper and the other coaches will be doing. Listen.

ShawnKrest