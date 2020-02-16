BlueDevilCountry
Bench to Krzyzewski at Halftime: We Got You, Coach

ShawnKrest

Duke shot 58.3 percent from the field in the second half of the 94-60 win over Notre Dame, including 7-of-14 from three after halftime. Coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn’t think there’s some secret to the Blue Devils’ success from the field, other than luck.

“Well, no one’s going to be able to shoot like that,” he said. “For that period of time, that was crazy. That’s not coaching, or … how we’re going to do that again. ‘Basketball gods, will you let us do that again?’ It’s not a matter of us calling a play or whatever. I do think that it takes a point guard to play with the verve that Tre [Jones] does, because then our guys feel it, and the home crowd, that combination—the music was just right, the conductor, the music and then all of a sudden, the dancing was just terrific. We want our guys, when they’re open, to shoot.”

Duke got contributions from Alex O’Connell (12 points, four steals) and Joey Baker (eight points) off the bench in the second half.

“Our bench did not help us in the first half,” Coach K said. “We got zilch–that means nothing, by the way–we got nothing from the bench. We said that at halftime. We’re going to need … and this has been a great group. The guys while I’m saying that, said, ‘We’ve got you, Coach.’ When we made those subs, boom! It just exploded, thank goodness, it was a little bit crazy.”

The team also stepped up its defense in the second half.

“Yeah, it was a spurt half,” Coach K said of the first half. “When we went to the bench, they didn’t talk on defense. When we went to the bench, we were going to switch one through five, because [Javin DeLaurier] can play like that, but when you switch, you’ve got to yell, ‘Switch!’ That’s a key thing in switching. And we didn’t do that. They’re good offensively, really good, and they took advantage of it. In the second half, our defense was outstanding, and it starts with those two kids, Tre and [Jordan Goldwire].”

Basketball

Coach K on Notre Dame-Duke Atmosphere: The Crowd and the Team Were One

After having issues with the crowd each of the last two home games, coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with the Duke fans following the 94-60 win over Notre Dame, saying the crowd and the team were one. Watch

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame's Mike Brey on Duke Loss: I Was Talking About Monday Night During Timeouts

Notre Dame got blown out by Duke at Cameron on Saturday. Things got so bad for the Irish that coach Mike Brey admitted he was talking about Monday night's upcoming game during the last few time outs. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Notre Dame Update

Duke pounded Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the Blue Devils rocketed up the school's career lists, passing Marvin Bagley, Steve Wojciechowski and more. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Overwhelms Notre Dame With Second-Half Explosion

Duke broke open a tight game with Notre Dame with an early second half run. Then Zion Williamson arrived, and the players found another level, turning things into a rout. Read more

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Notre Dame takes on Duke at Cameron as Mike Brey tried to earn another win against his former boss. The only Coach K assistant to ever beat Krzyzewski, Brey has lost the last five matchups with him. We'll have updates and analysis all game long. Join the conversation.

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Notre Dame and former Coach K assistant Mike Brey travel to Cameron to face the Blue Devils. Brey is the only member of the coaching tree with a win over Krzyzewski. Here's a breakdown of the matchup

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Make Cut for Player of Year Awards

Duke is one of two schools with two players on the midseason watch list for the Naismith Player of the Year Award: Vernon Carey and Tre Jones. Carey also made the midseason list for another player of the year honor: The Oscar Robertson Trophy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: UNC, FSU Games "Just Like the Tournament's Going to Be"

Duke played UNC and FSU in a 48-hour span, winning both. Tre Jones said it was a good run through of how the tournament is going to be. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke Assistant Derek Jones Leaves For Texas Tech

Duke Associate Head Coach and Defensive Backs coach Derek Jones left the Blue Devils staff for a position at Texas Tech. Jones began his coaching career with David Cutcliffe at Ole Miss and has developed into a top recruiter. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke No. 69 in Bill Connolly SP+ Rankings

ESPN's Bill Connolly released his SP+ rankings for the 2020 football season, and Duke fell one spot from the end of last year, to No. 69. Here's a look at where that stands compared to the ACC and Duke's non-conference foes.

ShawnKrest