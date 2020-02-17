BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Bracketologists Agree Duke is Headed for Two Seed in Greensboro

ShawnKrest

With just under a month to go until Selection Sunday, Duke is a consensus two-seed, according to a selection of leading NCAA Tournament projections.

The bracketologists generally agree that the Blue Devils will open in Greensboro, then head for New York City, assuming they advance to the second weekend.

Here’s a look at the latest projections:

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: Mr. Bracketology has Duke as a two in the East, starting its run in Greensboro against Austin Peay. The Blue Devils would then get the winner of 7 Houston and 10 Florida.

The next weekend would start with the team to advance out of a pod including 3 Seton Hall, 6 Iowa and 11 Virginia.

At the top of the bracket is 1 San Diego State, as well as 4 Penn State and 5 Creighton.

CBSSports.com’s Jerry Palm: The big picture is the same here: Duke is a 2 in the East behind San Diego State and starting in Greensboro. Palm has the Blue Devils starting with 15 Hofstra, then facing the winner of 7 Illinois and 10 Arizona State, coached by former Blue Devil Bobby Hurley.

Penn State is Palm’s 3 seed in the region, who will have to get past 6 Arizona. San Diego State will need to get past 4 Creighton and 5 Kentucky.

USA Today: Yet another vote for 2 seed in the East behind San Diego State, starting in Greensboro, USA Today has Duke opening with 15 South Dakota State, then getting 7 Arizona or 10 Purdue.

USA Today also puts Virginia with Duke as an 11, against 6 Ohio State. Seton Hall is the 3. Up top, Michigan State gets the 4 nad LSU the 5.

SB Nation: Not much changes here. Duke is a 2 in the East, starting in Greensboro and looking at the Aztecs at 1. Seton Hall is the 3 and Kentucky the 4.

Facts and Bracks: This blog site agrees with the other projections: 2 in the East behind the Aztecs. Duke would open in Greensboro with UC Irvine, then get 7 Ohio State or 10 Oklahoma. Next round would bring 3 Maryland or 6 LSU. Virginia is again the 11 here. The other seeds at the top are 4 Oregon and 5 Iowa.

NCAA.com’s Andy Katz: As the 2 in the East, Duke opens with Wright State in Katz’s bracket, followed by 7 Rutgers or 10 Houston. Next are 3 Maryland or 6 Creighton. San Diego State needs to get past 4 Butler or 5 Kentucky.

Real Time RPI: The one outlier is lying way, way out there. Duke is a 1 in this projection, in the West. A note of caution, according to this projection, the Blue Devils will open play in Wichita, who is not hosting games this season. The site also has undefeated San Diego State as a 5 seed.

If this one happens to be correct, Duke would open with St. Francis, PA, then get 8 Oklahoma or 9 Xavier. 4 Arizona or 5 Kentucky would likely be next. On the other side of the bracket are 2 Florida State and 3 Oregon.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: I Saw Zion Williamson Smiling Behind the Bench

Coach K didn't get the chance to talk to Zion Williamson before Duke's win over Notre Dame, "but I saw him smiling behind the bench. ... It says a lot that he came back." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Bench to Krzyzewski at Halftime: We Got You, Coach

Coach K thought Duke's bench was lacking in the first half of the win over Notre Dame. When he started to tell them that at halftime, they cut him off and said, 'We got you, Coach.'" Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Notre Dame-Duke Atmosphere: The Crowd and the Team Were One

After having issues with the crowd each of the last two home games, coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with the Duke fans following the 94-60 win over Notre Dame, saying the crowd and the team were one. Watch

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame's Mike Brey on Duke Loss: I Was Talking About Monday Night During Timeouts

Notre Dame got blown out by Duke at Cameron on Saturday. Things got so bad for the Irish that coach Mike Brey admitted he was talking about Monday night's upcoming game during the last few time outs. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Notre Dame Update

Duke pounded Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the Blue Devils rocketed up the school's career lists, passing Marvin Bagley, Steve Wojciechowski and more. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Overwhelms Notre Dame With Second-Half Explosion

Duke broke open a tight game with Notre Dame with an early second half run. Then Zion Williamson arrived, and the players found another level, turning things into a rout. Read more

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Notre Dame takes on Duke at Cameron as Mike Brey tried to earn another win against his former boss. The only Coach K assistant to ever beat Krzyzewski, Brey has lost the last five matchups with him. We'll have updates and analysis all game long. Join the conversation.

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Notre Dame and former Coach K assistant Mike Brey travel to Cameron to face the Blue Devils. Brey is the only member of the coaching tree with a win over Krzyzewski. Here's a breakdown of the matchup

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Make Cut for Player of Year Awards

Duke is one of two schools with two players on the midseason watch list for the Naismith Player of the Year Award: Vernon Carey and Tre Jones. Carey also made the midseason list for another player of the year honor: The Oscar Robertson Trophy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: UNC, FSU Games "Just Like the Tournament's Going to Be"

Duke played UNC and FSU in a 48-hour span, winning both. Tre Jones said it was a good run through of how the tournament is going to be. Watch.

ShawnKrest

by

dukeisthebest