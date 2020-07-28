Brandon Ingram Gives Adidas Shoes to Every Hospital Worker in Home Town

Former Duke star Brandon Ingram made a donation to the hospital in his hometown of Kinston, NC, giving the employees 982 pairs of Adidas sneakers—that’s one pair for each hospital worker—to help thank and support them in their fight on the front lines against COVID-19.

It’s the largest gift to employees in the history of Lenoir UNC Health Care.

“Giving back to the hospital, it’s just something we like to do,” Ingram said. “They’ve always supported me and our youth teams coming up. They’re always good in the community. I think it was important to us to reach out to them and just show love.”

Ingram couldn’t be there for the presentation. He’s with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA’s Orlando “Bubble” preparing for the resumption of the season later this week. Quarantine restrictions prevent him from leaving.

His father, Donald, and several members of his extended family were on hand, however.

“Let’s give away some shoes,” Donald declared, handing out Adidas boxes and elbow bumps to each employee that was on hand for the announcement. Over the next two days, he will personally give out each of the 982 pairs.

“Brandon and the entire Ingram family believe in giving back to the community, and our local hospital means so much to us. Never more than at this crucial time,” Donald, who is the director of the Ingram Family Foundation, said.

Robert Enders, CEO of Lenoir UNC Health Care, thanked Ingram and his family for giving to their community.

“Brandon was born in this hospital, in 1997,” Enders pointed out. “Then he became part of Kinston’s proud tradition of sending its best and brightest players to the NBA.”

Enders also thanked his team of employees who have been battling the pandemic.

“Brandon is recognizing the sacrifices, dedication and hard work of the UNC Health Care team,” he said. “What a great morale booster for us during these challenging times. With everything we have confronting us recently, the last thing we need are tired sore feet.”