Brandon Ingram's Father Discusses How He Raised Him Right

Brandon Ingram’s father, Donald, personally gave away 982 pairs of Adidas shoes, one pair for each worker at Lenoir UNC Health Care—the hospital in Ingram’s hometown of Kinston, NC.

Ingram was not able to be there, since he’s part of the NBA’s “Bubble” quarantine in Orlando, in preparation for the season’s restart later this week. The former Duke star and current member of the New Orleans Pelicans made the gift—the largest to the employees in the history of the hospital—through his family’s foundation, which his father manages.

The elder Ingram addressed the crowd before he began his two days of giving out shoes at Lenoir.

“It means a lot to us to be able to have a child that follows protocol,” he said, while standing at the podium with his with, Joanne. “We didn’t have any problems with him throughout his entire growing up—his school years, up to this point. It means a lot to see you all come out during this trying time and this heat. This is not about us. This is about you guys. Everything that was read about Brandon (during a bio, read by Lenoir CEO Robert Enders)—I don’t have to go into detail. The same upbringing he possesses is the same upbringing I have. I have to thank my own parents. They’re no longer with us, but I raised him like I was raised. Tor you to come back and support him and tell me how humble he is, how respectful, whatever, it’s no surprise to me. That’s how we raised him. That’s how I was raised. I really appreciate it.”