Bryce Jarvis Becomes Highest-Drafted Player in Duke History

ShawnKrest

Duke right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis was selected in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Jarvis was taken No. 18 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He became the highest-selected Blue Devil in history and just the second Duke player to be taken in the first round of the June draft in the history of the program, joining current New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, who was taken No. 22 over all by Toronto in 2012.

Stephen Kesses was also taken in the first round in 1978, but that was during the January secondary-phase draft, not the full June MLB draft.

Jarvis was taken in the 37 round of last year’s draft, No. 1,125 overall, but he chose to return to school for another year.

He only had four starts this season before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season, but he made a big impression. Jarvis threw a perfect game against Cornell and also had a seven-inning shutout against FSU.

Jarvis’ father, Kevin, also played for the Diamondbacks for part of his 12-year MLB career. He’s currently a scout and has spent time on the Diamondbacks’ scouting staff.

Jarvis spent last summer working with Driveline, a sports performance institute, getting his fastball into the low 90s (mph) and working on making his three breaking pitches look similar as they approach the plate.

Baseball America scouted Jarvis, calling him a “big-time pitching riser in North Carolina” and “one of the most dominant arms in the country.”

Duke has had a total of 40 players selected in the draft since 2009.

Basketball

Zion Williamson's Former Agent Gives Details of Alleged Benefits

The agent suing Zion Williamson provided details about housing, cars and text message negotiations that strongly imply that the one-and-done star may have received benefits to attend Duke as the lawsuit took another dramatic turn.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas Responds to Duke A.D. Statement

Former Blue Devil player and assistant Jay Bilas responded to concerns over NIL rights raised by Duke athletics director Kevin White. Bilas, an outspoken critic of the NCAA, called White's statement "stunning in its tone deafness."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Offensive Tackle P.J. Williams

Duke made its second offer to a member of Dickinson (Texas) High's football and basketball teams, reaching out to four-star 2022 offensive tackle Patrick "P.J." Williams.

ShawnKrest

Duke A.D. Kevin White Expresses Concern over NIL Legislation

Duke athletics director Kevin White has concerns over the new name-image-likeness legislation in the NCAA. He worries about the impact on recruiting, as well as the possibility that female athletes and Olympic sports could be shortchanged

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Top RB Target Trevion Cooley

Duke needs to add one or two running backs in the class of 2021, but the Blue Devils suffered a setback when top target Trevion Cooley, expected by many to choose Duke, committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Mark Williams Fell For Duke When Attending Sister's Games

Incoming freshman big man Mark Williams has visited Cameron Indoor Stadium several times, while attending games of his sister Elizabeth--a women's legend and four-time All-ACC player.

ShawnKrest

Report: Jonathan Kuminga Reclassifies to Class of 2020

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly went through his high school's online graduation and has reclassified to the class of 2020, which will likely shake up the recruitment of the Duke target and possible G-League pro prospect.

ShawnKrest

Jalen Johnson, D.J. Steward Projected for 2021 Draft

While three Blue Devils still await the chance to be selected in the 2020 NBA draft, CBS has already looked to 2021, where two incoming Duke freshmen and one recruiting target are projected as first rounders.

ShawnKrest

Jeremy Roach, Jonathan Kuminga Among Top Freshmen

Duke signee Jeremy Roach and target Jonathan Kuminga are among the top incoming freshmen in the country, according to a list from CBSSports. Even though Kuminga is currently a 2021 recruit and may not ever play in college.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Wins Appeal in Tumultuous Lawsuit

After a judge ruled Zion Williamson must answer questions about illegal benefits earlier in the week, Williamson's legal team earned a temporary stay in appeals court.

ShawnKrest