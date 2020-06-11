Bryce Jarvis Becomes Highest-Drafted Player in Duke History

Duke right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis was selected in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Jarvis was taken No. 18 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He became the highest-selected Blue Devil in history and just the second Duke player to be taken in the first round of the June draft in the history of the program, joining current New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, who was taken No. 22 over all by Toronto in 2012.

Stephen Kesses was also taken in the first round in 1978, but that was during the January secondary-phase draft, not the full June MLB draft.

Jarvis was taken in the 37 round of last year’s draft, No. 1,125 overall, but he chose to return to school for another year.

He only had four starts this season before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season, but he made a big impression. Jarvis threw a perfect game against Cornell and also had a seven-inning shutout against FSU.

Jarvis’ father, Kevin, also played for the Diamondbacks for part of his 12-year MLB career. He’s currently a scout and has spent time on the Diamondbacks’ scouting staff.

Jarvis spent last summer working with Driveline, a sports performance institute, getting his fastball into the low 90s (mph) and working on making his three breaking pitches look similar as they approach the plate.

Baseball America scouted Jarvis, calling him a “big-time pitching riser in North Carolina” and “one of the most dominant arms in the country.”

Duke has had a total of 40 players selected in the draft since 2009.