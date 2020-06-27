Caleb Houstan is a five-star swing player in the class of 2022. The 6-foot-8.5, 190-pounder out of Montverde Academy in Florida is a five-star rated among the 10 best prospects in the class. He’s also an SI All-American nominee.

Houstan averaged 22.8 ppg for the U16 Canadian National Team last summer and helped lead Monteverde to a No. 1 national ranking and undefeated season.

Houstan is blogging for SI All-American, and he updated his recruitment in his latest post.

“A lot has changed since my last blog as far as my recruiting because as of June 15 college coaches can call 2022 players like myself directly,” Houstan wrote. “I had heard a lot about that date from other players, so I was excited going into it and it was a lot of fun. I heard from schools like Duke, Alabama, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Michigan State and Arizona and they all offered me. It was my first time talking to all of the coaches and it was great just getting to know them and getting to know more about the schools.”

Speaking to Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski had an impact on the sophomore.

“For example, just talking to Coach K about how he started coaching at West Point was interesting to me,” he said. “I didn’t know that he started there so just to hear about his journey over the last 40 years was cool. I like things like that.”

Houstan is also learning about the busy schedule of a college athlete.

“I would say that the most interesting thing I learned was how early the college basketball players report to campus. I didn’t know they went to do the summer classes and training and things like that,” he said.

Houstan is working out regularly, now that a gym near him has reopened and riding his bike five miles a day. He’s also been “getting some runs in” with some of his AAU teammates.

“It was good to get back out there,” he said. “I played better than I thought I would just because I hadn’t been playing against anyone this whole time. That game speed is hard to simulate, but we had fun and we’re getting better.”