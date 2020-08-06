Career Night for Grayson Allen Leads NBA Blue Devils

Members Duke’s last two national championship teams squared off in the Boston Celtics’ 149-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Lance Thomas, who was a senior in 2010, started his fourth game for Brooklyn and had his second scoreless outing, playing 24 minutes and missing all four of his shots.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum started and played just 18 minutes in the blowout win. He hit 5-of-8 three-pointers and 7-of-11 from the field for 19 points.

Semi Ojeleye, who started his college career for Duke but transferred to SMU during Duke’s 2015 title season, had his biggest game since the NBA restarted. Ojeleye came off the bench with 18 minutes and hit 3-of-5 from three to score nine points, adding three rebounds. Ojeleye had scored a total of six points in his first three games in the Bubble. The nine points were his most since March 6, and his three-pointers were the most in a game since March 4.

The Lakers suffered a 105-86 loss to Oklahoma City. Quinn Cook played 12 minutes off the bench for the Lakers and scored his first two points in the Bubble, hitting 1-of-5 shots. Cook had played a total of three minutes in L.A.’s first three games since the restart.

Denver beat San Antonio, 132-126. Mason Plumlee had 15 minutes of playing time off the bench for the Nuggets and hit both of his shot attempts, scoring four points. Plumlee also added six rebounds and six assists. The six assists were the most since Dec. 15, 2019 and matched a season-high for him.

Utah won its third game in the Bubble under coach Quin Snyder, 124-115, over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grayson Allen had a huge game for Memphis, hitting a career-high six three-pointers in eight attempts. He scored a season-high 20 points in 27 minutes off the bench. Allen has scored a total of 37 points in his last two games.