BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Career Night for Grayson Allen Leads NBA Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

Members Duke’s last two national championship teams squared off in the Boston Celtics’ 149-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Lance Thomas, who was a senior in 2010, started his fourth game for Brooklyn and had his second scoreless outing, playing 24 minutes and missing all four of his shots.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum started and played just 18 minutes in the blowout win. He hit 5-of-8 three-pointers and 7-of-11 from the field for 19 points.

Semi Ojeleye, who started his college career for Duke but transferred to SMU during Duke’s 2015 title season, had his biggest game since the NBA restarted. Ojeleye came off the bench with 18 minutes and hit 3-of-5 from three to score nine points, adding three rebounds. Ojeleye had scored a total of six points in his first three games in the Bubble. The nine points were his most since March 6, and his three-pointers were the most in a game since March 4.

The Lakers suffered a 105-86 loss to Oklahoma City. Quinn Cook played 12 minutes off the bench for the Lakers and scored his first two points in the Bubble, hitting 1-of-5 shots. Cook had played a total of three minutes in L.A.’s first three games since the restart.

Denver beat San Antonio, 132-126. Mason Plumlee had 15 minutes of playing time off the bench for the Nuggets and hit both of his shot attempts, scoring four points. Plumlee also added six rebounds and six assists. The six assists were the most since Dec. 15, 2019 and matched a season-high for him.

Utah won its third game in the Bubble under coach Quin Snyder, 124-115, over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grayson Allen had a huge game for Memphis, hitting a career-high six three-pointers in eight attempts. He scored a season-high 20 points in 27 minutes off the bench. Allen has scored a total of 37 points in his last two games.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

Duke will end its regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5, its latest regular season game since 1930. The Blue Devils also learned its non-conference opponent and the dates of its 11 games.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph Leads Duke's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Sports Illustrated's Draft Scout broke down the top 10 NFL Draft prospects on Duke's roster and gave a scouting report on edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who is likely to be the first Blue Devil selected.

ShawnKrest

Jayson Tatum, Gary Trent Lead Duke's NBA Players in Tuesday Bubble Action

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for the Boston Celtics and Gary Trent Jr. had 16 for the Portland Trail Blazers to lead a half dozen former Duke players in Tuesday Bubble action in the NBA

ShawnKrest

Duke's Ben Wyatt Named to Watch List for Mannelly Award

Duke long snapper Ben Wyatt was named to the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Named for a former Blue Devil and NFL veteran, the award goes to the nation's top snapper.

ShawnKrest

JJ Redick Discusses Zion Williamson's Reduced Minutes

Zion Williamson has been the center of attention in the NBA Bubble. Teammate and fellow former Duke star JJ Redick discussed the rookie, agreeing that he's the reason the NBA put the Pelicans in the Bubble and talking about Williamson's reduced minutes in the first two games.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson Lead Seven NBA Blue Devils on Monday

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick scored half of New Orleans' points as the Pelicans posted their first win in the NBA Bubble over a red-hot Grayson Allen. Here's a look at the NBA Blue Devils in action on Monday.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top Six for 2021 Defensive Lineman Devin Lee

Georgia three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee announced his top six and Duke is one of just two teams to make the cut who also were in Lee's top eight. Here's how the 2021 pass rusher is leaning.

ShawnKrest

Duke Recruit Brendon Barrow Ranked 8th Best 2021 RB by SI All-American

Duke is looking for a 2021 running back, and Brendon Barrow of Clearwater's Academy International picked up an offer over the weekend. Barrow is ranked No. 8 in SIAA's top 10 running backs in the class.

ShawnKrest

Harry Giles Has Career Night to Lead NBA Blue Devils

Harry Giles scored a career-high 23 to lead a productive Sunday for NBA Blue Devils. After a shaky first post-restart game, Jayson Tatum and Seth Curry both found their shooting touch in the bubble, and Gary Trent stayed hot.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball Returns to Campus

Duke's men's and women's basketball teams both reported back to campus on Sunday. The Blue Devils men's players reported to the Washington Duke Inn for medical screening and will meet remotely while they quarantine.

ShawnKrest