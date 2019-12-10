Duke
Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Win ACC Weekly Awards

ShawnKrest

Duke had two players honored in the ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week awards for the most recent seven days.

Sophomore point guard Tre Jones was named co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Louisville’s Jordan Nwora.

Jones played 76 of 80 possible minutes in road wins over Michigan State and Virginia Tech, getting a double-double against the Spartans with 20 points and 12 assists. Jones added 15 points and four assists against the Hokies. For the week, Jones had eight rebounds and four steals. It’s the first Player of the Week award for Jones. He’s the first Blue Devil to win it since Zion Williamson on February 18. The award keeps Duke’s streak alive. The Blue Devils have had at least one player honored every season since 1993-94, the longest streak in the ACC. UNC, who has had a player honored every year since 2014-15, has the next longest streak.

Duke has had 128 Player of the Week awards in the history of the honor, second to UNC in league history.

Center Vernon Carey also picked up his second Freshman of the Week. Carey scored 26 points with 11 rebounds against Michigan State, his seventh straight double-double. He added 12 points and five boards at Virginia Tech. He also blocked three shots.

Over the last six seasons, Duke has won more than half the Freshman of the Week Awards—57 of 114. Carey is the 14 different Duke freshman to be honored over that span. Overall, Duke has won the award 132 times, 40 more than the next closest ACC team.

Five Blue Devils Enter Transfer Portal

ShawnKrest
0

Six Duke underclassmen announced they were graduating early and went through Senior Day ceremonies last month. Five of them are contemplating graduate transfers and entered the NCAA portal. Read more.

Duke Defense and Special Teams: 2020 Outlook

ShawnKrest
0

The defense was the strength of Duke's team this year, but it wore down as the season went on. Most of of the key contributors are scheduled to return from a much-improved defense in 2019.

New Duke Lineup Broke Open Virginia Tech Game

ShawnKrest
0

Coach K unveiled a new lineup that hadn't been used yet this season late in the Virginia Tech game. All it did was go on a game-clinching 16-3 run. Read more on the best and worst lineups of the season.

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech

ShawnKrest
0

Some big names got passed in the ACC opener, including Jayson Tatum, Cam Reddish, Justise Winslow and Alex O'Connell's dad Dave. Read more

Duke Records Second Straight Road Win

ShawnKrest
0

Duke won its second true road game of the week, defeating Virginia Tech in its ACC conference opener. Injured freshman Cassius Stanley returned to the starting lineup. Read more.

Cassius Stanley Returns to Floor Three Weeks Early

ShawnKrest
0

Freshman was supposed to be out until Christmas with hamstring issue. Missed one game, seven days.

Duke at Virginia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Live updates and analysis from Duke's ACC opener in Blacksburg

Tre Jones Named to Oscar Robertson Award Watch List

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones is one of five ACC players named to the watch list for the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year award. Duke players have won it eight times. Read more

Joey Baker: I Feel Like Every Shot Should Go In

ShawnKrest
0

Sophomore Joey Baker has gotten extended playing time since Cassius Stanley went down with an injury. He's responded, scoring 27 points in two games and shooting the lights out. Watch his comments here

Duke Offense: 2020 Outlook

ShawnKrest
0

Duke brings back most of its contributors from an offense that finished in the ACC's bottom five in most categories. Where do the Blue Devils go from here?