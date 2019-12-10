Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Win ACC Weekly Awards

Duke had two players honored in the ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week awards for the most recent seven days.

Sophomore point guard Tre Jones was named co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Louisville’s Jordan Nwora.

Jones played 76 of 80 possible minutes in road wins over Michigan State and Virginia Tech, getting a double-double against the Spartans with 20 points and 12 assists. Jones added 15 points and four assists against the Hokies. For the week, Jones had eight rebounds and four steals. It’s the first Player of the Week award for Jones. He’s the first Blue Devil to win it since Zion Williamson on February 18. The award keeps Duke’s streak alive. The Blue Devils have had at least one player honored every season since 1993-94, the longest streak in the ACC. UNC, who has had a player honored every year since 2014-15, has the next longest streak.

Duke has had 128 Player of the Week awards in the history of the honor, second to UNC in league history.

Center Vernon Carey also picked up his second Freshman of the Week. Carey scored 26 points with 11 rebounds against Michigan State, his seventh straight double-double. He added 12 points and five boards at Virginia Tech. He also blocked three shots.

Over the last six seasons, Duke has won more than half the Freshman of the Week Awards—57 of 114. Carey is the 14 different Duke freshman to be honored over that span. Overall, Duke has won the award 132 times, 40 more than the next closest ACC team.