BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Cassius Stanley on NC State's Shot Blocking, Outside Shooting

ShawnKrest

When Duke travels to NC State on Wednesday night, the Blue Devils will need to solve a major problem near the basket. State’s Manny Bates is the best rim protector in the ACC, leading the conference with an average of three blocked shots a game.

“The coaches have talked about that a good amount of times,” Cassius Stanley said. “I think he’s leading the league in shot blocks or something like that. It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re up for the challenge, and we’ve been working on ways to finish over and around a big man like that, so I think we’ll be ready.”

State also has a roster full of three-point shooters, so the Blue Devils will need to focus their defense on the perimeter threat.

“Very important,” Stanley said. “We’ve talked about it. They thrive in transition, too, so we’ve been talking about just getting back in transition, protecting the three, first of all, and making them come into the paint. We’re going to try to implement that tomorrow.”

Stanley said Duke’s freshmen have made progress as the season has gone on.

“I feel like I’m doing pretty well,” he said. “My teammates are helping me out. Having guys like Tre (Jones) and Gold (Jordan Goldwire) and Wendell (Moore Jr.) and guys like that in the backcourt is definitely great. We’ve all grown. We’ve all made the game easier for each other. None of us have felt the need to carry the load. We rely on each other. I feel like we’re definitely locked in, not that we weren’t before, but we’re really locked in. Coach has been stressing to take advantage of the time you have left. We’re not taking any game for granted. We’re really just honing in on scouting reports. I think we’ve done a great job in walk-throughs and keeping the intensity and creating intensity we want for the game in practice.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Cassius Stanley on his Eye Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley was ready to play against Notre Dame when he suffered a fluke eye injury in warmups. He explains what happened and how he's doing. Watch

ShawnKrest

NC State Coach: Duke a Better Team Than Last Year's Individuals

Duke plays NC State on Wednesday, and Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said this year's team might be a tougher matchup than last year's because it's a better team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Bracketologists Agree Duke is Headed for Two Seed in Greensboro

There's not a lot of diversity in the NCAA bracket projections for Duke. Most of the major outlets have the Blue Devils as a 2 in the East, behind San Diego State, starting in Greensboro. Read more.

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Coach K: I Saw Zion Williamson Smiling Behind the Bench

Coach K didn't get the chance to talk to Zion Williamson before Duke's win over Notre Dame, "but I saw him smiling behind the bench. ... It says a lot that he came back." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Joey Baker: Duke Can't Worry About What Other Teams Are Doing

Duke moved into first place in the ACC on Saturday, but the Blue Devils aren't scoreboard watching. "We can't look at other teams," said Joey Baker. "We have to worry about ourselves." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Vernon Carey on Beating Notre Dame: We All Stepped Up Big Time

Vernon Carey had to face an experienced, productive big man in John Mooney, but he had one of his best games of the season as Duke routed Notre Dame. The Blue Devils won without Cassius Stanley as Carey said everyone stepped up. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Tre Jones warns: "The End is Near"

Point guard wants Duke to focus as his second chance at a national title nears the finish line. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K Gives Update on Cassius Stanley Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley missed Saturday's win over Notre Dame after getting hurt in pregame warmups. Coach Mike Krzyzewski gives an update on his status and explains what happened. Watch

ShawnKrest

Bench to Krzyzewski at Halftime: We Got You, Coach

Coach K thought Duke's bench was lacking in the first half of the win over Notre Dame. When he started to tell them that at halftime, they cut him off and said, 'We got you, Coach.'" Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Notre Dame-Duke Atmosphere: The Crowd and the Team Were One

After having issues with the crowd each of the last two home games, coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with the Duke fans following the 94-60 win over Notre Dame, saying the crowd and the team were one. Watch

ShawnKrest