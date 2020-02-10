BlueDevilCountry
Cassius Stanley on the Duke-UNC Ending, Celebration

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley scored 22 points in the Blue Devils’ 98-96 overtime win at UNC, but Stanley watched the game’s dramatic ending from the bench after fouling out in overtime. He went to the foul line eight times in the game and also added six rebounds as Duke fought back from a 13-point deficit. Stanley was one of the key factors in the rally, driving to the hoop to either score or draw fouls.

“Just go to the basket,” he said of the late game strategy. “Go to the basket. We saw how close we got--we were down 13, 11 at halftime. Once we came back from halftime, we just played basketball. We didn’t worry about going on a run.”

Tre Jones sent the game to overtime with a miracle buzzer beater off an intentionally missed free throw. Then Wendell Moore Jr. beat the overtime buzzer to give Duke the win. Stanley couldn’t decide which of the two dramatic shots was his favorite.

“That’s like who’s your favorite child,” he said. “They’re both beautiful.”

Stanley had a brief scare after Moore’s shot, when he instinctively jumped off the bench and ran out to celebrate with his teammate.

“I mean, I knew I ran to go hug him, and I was worried, because I thought I was the only one running I was like, ‘Oh God, no!’ because I didn’t know if we were allowed to clear the bench. Once I saw everyone was running, I was like, ‘Whatever happens happens.’ But this is great.”

Stanley was grateful to Tre Jones for scoring 18 of his game high 28 points in the final 5:48 of the game.

“He never gets you out of it,” Stanley said of the point guard. “He’s the best point guard in the country for a reason. You guys saw. We’ve known it the whole time. You guys saw it. He’s just a great guy to have, a great guy to have in the backcourt. He’s just really great.”

Duke Scoring List: At UNC Update

Sean Dockery, Miles Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor all got passed on the Duke Scoring List as the Blue Devils staged an improbable comeback win over the Tar Heels. Get the full report here.

Killing the Bad Guy Twice: Duke Steals Win From UNC

In horror movies, everyone knows you have to kill the bad guy twice. But twice wasn't enough for UNC, as Duke's Tre Jones put the Devils on his back and carried them out of the grave in regulation and overtime. Read more

Disappointed Andrew Platek, Garrison Brooks Discuss UNC Loss to Duke

Andrew Platek was upset with some late-game calls by officials and the team's struggle to defend Tre Jones. Garrison Brooks said the loss to Duke was "one of the hardest games." Watch

Duke's Tre Jones on His Game-Tying Buzzer Beater Vs. UNC

Duke point guard Tre Jones hit a buzzer beater to force overtime against UNC, something that every player dreams about growing up. Watch

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the Game-Winning Shot Vs. UNC

Wendell Moore Jr. hit the game-winning shot at the end of overtime to give Duke a comeback win over UNC. He now takes his place among the other legends of the rivalry game over history. Watch

Duke's Coach K on UNC's Dean Smith

Coach Mike Krzyzewski took time in his postgame press conference to discuss UNC legend Dean Smith, one day after the five-year anniversary of Smith's death. Watch

Duke's Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

Tre Jones carried Duke to victory with a scoring outburst in the final minute of regulation and overtime. But it was his will and emotion that lifted the Blue Devils as much as his on court contribution. Watch

Duke's Coach K on Tre Jones: We Won Because of That Kid

Duke point guard Tre Jones intentionally missed a free throw, got his rebound and scored a game-tying basket at the buzzer to force overtime. Coach K said of his captain, "We won because of that kid." Watch

Duke at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

The greatest rivalry in sports picks up where it left off in last year’s ACC Tournament when Duke heads to UNC. Stay with us for updates and analysis from the Dean Dome.

UNC's Cole Anthony Friendly With Duke Players "But When Game Starts, I Don't Know Them"

UNC's Cole Anthony is close with some of the freshmen on Duke, but that won't matter on Saturday. "When the game starts, I don't know them. Can't be friends on the court." Watch

