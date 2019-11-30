Duke
Cassius Stanley Injured, Likely Out Through Christmas

ShawnKrest

Duke’s 83-70 win, Friday, over Winthrop got the Blue Devils back in the win column after a shocking upset loss to Stephen F. Austin in the last game. Duke also learned that it didn’t suffer as large an injury loss in the game as it initially feared.

One minute, 17 seconds into the second half, point guard Tre Jones stole a pass and led a two-man fast break with freshman Cassius Stanley. Jones passed ahead to Stanley, who appeared to take off and land awkwardly as he went up for a layup.

The shot missed, and Stanley went down on the floor in obvious pain. He immediately limped to the bench, and, when play was stopped, he was removed from the game.

Two teammates helped support him as he limped off the floor and went straight to the locker room.

Stanley didn’t return to the game, and, initially, reports surfaced that he may have injured his knee.

Initial tests brought good news, however.

“For Cassius, we thought it was his knee right away,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He heard something pop, and structurally, based on what our doctor said right now, it’s not the knee. Something happened with his hamstring, and he heard it pop. So, it’s muscular. He’ll have a MRI tomorrow (Saturday). We don’t think it’s a knee injury, which is very, very good. Although he’s going to be out for awhile. He’s not going to be able to play. Hopefully, right after Christmas. That’s my hope.”

Stanley is averaging 12.9 points, third most on the team, as are his 10 total steals. His 4.8 rebounds are second, as are his 10 total blocks.

