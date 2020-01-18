DukeMaven
Cassius Stanley: I Should Have Missed More Games With My Injury

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley was limited to 29 minutes in Tuesday’s loss at Clemson after he got into foul trouble, finishing with four fouls on the night.

“I was looking back at film, and I saw some things I could have done to set myself up to not get a foul called,” he said. “A couple of those, I could’ve just let it play out. That was a mistake on my end. I’ve just got to get better and try to stay on floor.”

The foul trouble was exacerbated by the fact that Duke was down two men and had a short bench. The Blue Devils will get Joey Baker back for Louisville but still will be missing Wendell Moore Jr.

“We were a little fatigued, definitely,” Stanley said. “I know I was. We‘ve got to play better, be smarter. Before, we could play harder, faster. We’d be more deeper. Now we don’t have as much depth. We’ve got to be smarter, pick the game up more, pick and choose when we want to exert our energy. For me, pick and choose when you want to put your body on the line and risk picking up a foul.”

Stanley has been playing well in recent weeks, since recovering from a leg injury that kept him out of one game before he returned earlier than expected for Duke’s ACC opener at Virginia Tech.

“I missed that game, and I could’ve—maybe should’ve—missed a couple more games, just because I wasn’t 100 percent out there,” he said. “I just love these guys so much, I was out there still trying to play.”

