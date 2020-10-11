SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Charles Bediako Has Duke in Final Five

ShawnKrest

Canadian 2021 center Charles Bediako cut his list of schools to five finalists, and the Duke Blue Devils made the cut.

The 6-foot-11, 215-pounder out of St. Catherine’s Ontario’s Andrews Osborne Academy is one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the class.

Bediako’s final five includes Duke, Alabama, Texas, Michigan and Ohio State. The Detroit News reported that Alabama is considered the leader. Michigan may also have an inside edge—Jett Howard, son of Wolverines’ head coach Juwan Howard, is one of Bediako’s teammates at IMG.

All the major recruiting services had him rated as the top prospect north of the border in Ontario, before he made the move south to finish his high school career at Florida’s IMG Academy. The Canada to Florida move mimics that of another recent star from up north, RJ Barrett, who moved from Mississauga to Montverde Academy in Florida at the end of his high school career. Barrett, of course, went on to star at Duke. Blue Devils coaches hope Bediako follows a similar path.

Another Canadian prospect in the class of 2021, Caleb Houstan, also moved to Florida for his final season—He’ll be playing at Barrett’s alma mater at Montverde. Houstan also included Duke, Alabama and Michigan in his list of finalists, released last week.

Bediako announced his top 10 in July. Teams that were on that list who didn’t survive the cut to five include Memphis, Maryland, Baylor, Tennessee and USC.

Duke already has commitments from center Paolo Banchero and small forward AJ Griffin in the 2021 class.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chase Brice: We Clicked Last Week, This Week We Finished

Chase Brice earned his first win as a starting quarterback. Brice discussed Duke's win at Syracuse, the run game, and his own fumble and brief benching

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson: We Can Run on Any Team We Play

Duke ran for 363 yards in Saturday's win over Syracuse, led by Deon Jackson's 169. Jackson discusses his big game and his tandem with running back Mataeo Durant.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Thank Goodness We Won the Fourth Quarter"

It took five weeks, but Duke got its first win of the season. David Cutcliffe discusses the win over Syracuse and the prospect of playing the toughest schedule in Duke history

ShawnKrest

Duke Uses Run Game, Defense to Overcome Mistakes, Syracuse

Duke held the ball for 19 and a half minutes longer than Syracuse and had two backs top 100 yards rushing. Still, the Blue Devils had to overcome turnovers and mistakes to get past the Orange

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads north looking for the season's first win at Syracuse. The Blue Devils are favored against the Orange and will look to get its up-tempo offense clicking. Syracuse runs a no-huddle, so things will be moving in the Dome. We'll have updates and analysis all game long

ShawnKrest

Deon Jackson: Duke Running Game Getting Into a Groove

Duke's running game showed signs of rounding into form last week. Deon Jackson believes he and Mataeo Durant are beginning to get into a groove.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Discusses Duke's Sideline Mask Policy

While some coaches have been taken to task for being lax about masks on the sideline, David Cutcliffe and Duke have been careful and disciplined. Coach Cut discusses the Blue Devils' sideline mask policy

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: Duke Should "Get Into Teams"

Duke junior Joey Baker is optimistic about this year's Blue Devils team. He thinks they'll "get into" opponents. He's also working on being a more vocal leader, patterning himself after Jack White

ShawnKrest

Deon Jackson: Duke Has "Sour Taste" After Last Year's Loss to Syracuse

Deon Jackson remembers last season's 49-6 loss to Syracuse. He says he still has "a sour taste in my mouth" from the game. He's busy preparing for the Orange's 3-3-5 defense

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Facing Syracuse, Learning to Win

Duke got blown out by Syracuse last year, which coach David Cutcliffe calls "a real low point." He discusses facing the Orange this year and the process of learning to win

ShawnKrest