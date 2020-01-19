DukeMaven
Louisville's Chris Mack: Last Year's Duke Loss Worst of My Career

Duke made stopping Louisville’s Jordan Nwora a key in Saturday’s game, holding the team’s leading scorer to six points on 3-of-12 shooting. Still, despite the success of that strategy, Duke lost to the Cardinals, 79-73.

“Here’s the thing, you play Duke, they deny everywhere,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “They’ve got a guard on him. They’ve got a big guy on him. They’re fronting him. They’re face guarding him. That’s why we got so many layups. That’s why we got David Johnson (19 points) to the rim. We’re using him as a rub screener, because they’re not going to help off Jordan. So (Nwora) got a couple leak out baskets. He missed a couple perimeter shots. Let me tell you something, if you think Jordan isn’t a great shooter, he’s shooting 40 something percent from three with everybody’s best shot. I think he should be most proud of being on the winning team.”

Duke erased a 15-point Louisville lead and tied the score late, bringing back memories of the Blue Devil’s 23-point comeback against the Cardinals last year. This time, however, Louisville held on.

“[I was] really pleased,” Mack said. “That sucked a year ago. It was the hardest defeat I’ve ever had. And, you go one of two things with our team’s mentality. They either think about those ghosts and they get revisited, and they tie it back, or it’s like, they got a little moxie to them, a resiliency, and that can’t happen again. They’ve still got to go out there and do the job. I’m really proud of our kids. Really proud of our guys. To be able to face what we did a year ago. That was a hard loss man. That was a really, really hard loss. So it feels a lot better this year.”

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

Louisville's Chris Mack on Duke: They're No. 1 in the ACC For a Reason

Duke made a change to its lineup to start the second half and was able to erase Louisville's double-digit lead and tie the game. Coach Chris Mack was proud of his team for holding on, however. Watch

Cassius Stanley: "Just Too Big a Deficit"

Cassius Stanley scored 24 points against Louisville, but it wasn't enough as Duke lost to the Cardinals. Stanley said the key was Duke falling behind by 15 early. "That’s a lot to make up in the ACC." Watch

Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Duke dropped a home game to Louisville, but three Blue Devils moved up the scoring list, and six moved up other Duke career lists, passing RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Wojo, among others. Get the full report here

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

Louisville Tops Duke in Physical ACC Showdown

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 3 Duke in a physical game. The Cardinals built a 15-point first half lead, then held off several Duke runs, responding each time to rebuild a comfortable margin. Read more

Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

No. 3 Duke faces No. 11 Louisville in a battle between ACC co-leaders and former No. 1's. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night long, so be sure to drop by and join the conversation.

Jack White on Defending Jordan Nwora: Attack Him

Jack White knows that Louisville's Jordan Nwora is scoring 20-plus points per game, but he thinks the key to defending him is to attack. That's something Duke didn't do against Clemson. Watch

Cassius Stanley: I Should Have Missed More Games With My Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley has been playing well in recent weeks, now that he's 100 percent. Looking back, Stanley thinks he pushed things and came back too soon from his December knee injury. Watch

Seth Greenberg: Duke Has It's D Back This Year

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said that this year's Duke team has a blend of youth and experience, and that shows with an improvement on the defensive end. Watch

