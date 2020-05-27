BlueDevilCountry
Coach K's Advice to the U.S. Olympic Team

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an online commencement speech as part of an iHeart Radio podcast project. Luminaries from various fields, including Hillary Clinton, Eli Manning and John Legend gave advice to the Class of 2020 in the “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” podcast event.

Coach K gave advice from his mother and from his college experience at West Point.

“They put you through the ringer and changed your limits. In order to get better, you have to change limits. You’re going to fail. You’re going to make mistakes. You’re going to get knocked down. I did a number of times. Even though I was golden boy in in high school, I was not that golden boy at West Point. It taught me to get up. Failure was not your destination. It was a little stopover on your way to success. Don’t get up alone. Allow somebody to pick you up. Be on a team.”

To emphasize that, he reflected on his speech to Team USA when he took over as head coach of the U.S. Olympic team.

“When you’re on a team and forming a team, you don’t play for that team,” he said. “I can remember the first meeting we had before trying to qualify for the Beijing Olympics. In the audience are LeBron (James), Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, some of the greatest players in the world. We always had a picture of gold medal up in the meeting room. I told them, ‘I want you to understand one thing: You are not on the U.S. Olympic team.’ They looked at me, puzzled. I said, ‘Look at that gold medal. We will not win the gold medal if you play for the United States Olympic team. We will win if you are the U.S. team. If you own it, you will win. If you own it.’ Get into an organization where you’re allowed to own it. You’re allowed for it to be yours. If it’s yours, you’re going to make it the best it can possibly be.”

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on Football's Return

In the first episode of SI All-American TV, former coach Jim Mora Jr. discusses the plan to have six weeks of preseason training before football returns. Is that enough time? Mora thinks so.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Cut for 2021 CB Ryan Barnes' Top 15

Three-star 2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes has received 33 scholarship offers, which he's cut in half, releasing a top 15. Duke is one of several ACC programs to make the cut for the academic-minded Barnes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Falls Out of Top 25 in Coach Rankings

David Cutcliffe dropped in the CBSSports head coach rankings, falling from the top 25 Power Five coaches for the first time in years. His five-spot drop was third-most in the ACC. He also fell from No. 2 in the ACC to No. 4.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman on Duke's Freshmen: We're a Hungry Group

Henry Coleman and the other five Duke freshmen are staying in touch via group text until they can all report to campus. They've already found a weak spot in Coleman to tease: His love of fishing.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman: My Motor Is My Biggest Strength

Incoming Duke freshman Henry Coleman is a four-star power forward who thinks his game is similar to Kawai Leonard, Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green. His biggest strength: "Probably my motor"

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on His Mother's Advice

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an online commencement address and remembered his mother's advice, given to him the day he started high school. "Make sure you get on the right bus."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Left Tackle Collin Sadler

Duke offered a scholarship 2022 left tackle Collin Sadler, of Greenville, SC. Sadler is a versatile lineman who played every spot on the line as a sophomore.

ShawnKrest

Coach K Tells Class of 2020 the Three Characteristics of Winners

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech to the class of 2020 as part of an iHeart radio podcast event. Among other things, he shared with the graduates his three characteristics of winners.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman Expects to Play Justise Winlow Role at Duke

Henry Coleman is headed to Duke as part of a large, talented recruiting class. He said he knew he was a Blue Devil as soon as he stepped on campus. He expects to play a Justise Winslow role with Duke.

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape: "At Duke, I Can Find Like-Minded People"

Patrick Tape will finish his college career with degrees from Columbia and Yale. Obviously, he has big plans for his post-basketball career, whenever that starts.

ShawnKrest