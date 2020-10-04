Coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an update on Duke basketball’s early practices, posting a video on the team’s official social media accounts.

“We’ve been really pleased with this group of young men,” Coach K said. “One: we haven’t had any interruptions with sickness or injury. They’ve really come together, even in this unusual, uncertain time. (They’re) hard workers, enthusiastic. They get along.”

Krzyzewski is also impressed with the way the players have taken ownership of the team’s identity.

“For me and our staff, they’re a source of energy for us,” he said. “The environment—sometimes, you think of a coach and his staff just setting the environment, creating an environment, and that’s true up to a point, but when the players also set the environment, then it’s really a good one, because what that creates is ownership. Everyone owns the environment. It’s not the coach making the player do that. That’s what we’ve seen thus far—just a really good group.”

As for the games and Duke’s traditional season opening Countdown to Craziness, things are still up in the air.

“Hopefully, we can figure out the season here,” he said, “how we’re going to play, when we’re going to play. It’s a little bit chaotic right now, based on what the NCAA put out and, of course, in this uncertain environment. We’re excited. I wish you could see us. We’re going to try to do something with Countdown, eventually, just so you know that. We’re anxious to share this with all our Duke fans. That’s what’s made this so much fun. Again, you’d be proud of these guys. Hopefully, you’ll get a chance to see them in the near future.”