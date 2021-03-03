Coach K: "It's Been a Year of Almost"

Duke suffered its second overtime loss in a row, 81-77 at Georgia Tech, striking a blow to the Blue Devils’ already slim hopes of an NCAA tournament bid.

“That was a very difficult loss,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “Two in a row in overtime. Obviously, we had a great shot to win right at the end of regulation. The kids executed the full-court really well, and that group got us back. We were eight points down and Joey [Baker] did a couple really good things, but that group played really good defense and gave us a shot at winning.”

Duke shot just 7-of-26 from three, and freshmen guards DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach struggled, shooting a combined 3-of-11 with six turnovers.

“We’re just not getting any production at all from our perimeter, from our guards,” Coach K said. “It’s the second game in a row where they’ve had a tough time against veteran guards. [Jose] Alvarado obviously is outstanding and [Michael] DeVoe, but even [Bubba] Parham – they’re older guys and they knocked our young perimeter back. We had open shots. For about five minutes in the second half – [from] about 15 minutes [remaining] to 10 or somewhere in that – we just kind of went nuts. We were doing some things – what are we doing? That’s when they got the lead. What are we doing? We had no poise during that time.”

Duke had a shot to win at the end of regulation, but Jaemyn Brakefield’s shot missed, sending the game to overtime.

“It’s been a year of ‘Almost.’ That’s about the fifth or sixth one-possession game that we’ve lost,” Krzyzewski said. “You’re almost having a really good year. Instead, you’re having a .500 year. That’s the way the game is.”