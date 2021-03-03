HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Search

Coach K: "It's Been a Year of Almost"

Blue Devils lose second straight OT game, at Georgia Tech
Author:
Publish date:

Duke suffered its second overtime loss in a row, 81-77 at Georgia Tech, striking a blow to the Blue Devils’ already slim hopes of an NCAA tournament bid.

“That was a very difficult loss,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “Two in a row in overtime. Obviously, we had a great shot to win right at the end of regulation. The kids executed the full-court really well, and that group got us back. We were eight points down and Joey [Baker] did a couple really good things, but that group played really good defense and gave us a shot at winning.”

Duke shot just 7-of-26 from three, and freshmen guards DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach struggled, shooting a combined 3-of-11 with six turnovers.

“We’re just not getting any production at all from our perimeter, from our guards,” Coach K said. “It’s the second game in a row where they’ve had a tough time against veteran guards. [Jose] Alvarado obviously is outstanding and [Michael] DeVoe, but even [Bubba] Parham – they’re older guys and they knocked our young perimeter back. We had open shots. For about five minutes in the second half – [from] about 15 minutes [remaining] to 10 or somewhere in that – we just kind of went nuts. We were doing some things – what are we doing? That’s when they got the lead. What are we doing? We had no poise during that time.”

Duke had a shot to win at the end of regulation, but Jaemyn Brakefield’s shot missed, sending the game to overtime.

“It’s been a year of ‘Almost.’ That’s about the fifth or sixth one-possession game that we’ve lost,” Krzyzewski said. “You’re almost having a really good year. Instead, you’re having a .500 year. That’s the way the game is.”

coach_k_gt-603f95245661eb313d707740_Mar_03_2021_14_04_02
Basketball

Coach K: "It's Been a Year of Almost"

USATSI_15515915
Basketball

Live Blog: Duke at Georgia Tech

k_gt-603d6b83f5f9a21ba44b4615_Mar_01_2021_22_43_12
Basketball

Coach K: Georgia Tech is "Old, Motivated and Hot"

hurt_lou-603bc11ef5f9a21ba44b43cb_Feb_28_2021_16_29_14
Basketball

Matt Hurt Scores 37 in Duke's Loss to Louisville

k_lou-603b191df5f9a21ba44b4372_Feb_28_2021_4_18_37
Basketball

Duke Loses to Louisville on Senior Night

USATSI_15324496
Basketball

Live Blog: Louisville at Duke

goldwire_lou-60381ec631045863805f2cc9_Feb_25_2021_22_12_14
Basketball

Jordan Goldwire Previews Duke-Louisville

Paolo Banchero Highlights
Basketball

Duke Signees Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin Named McDonald's All-Americans