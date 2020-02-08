UNC enters Saturday's game against Duke with a losing record, after going more than a month without start point guard Cole Anthony.

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski knows what that's like, after having to survive a month last season without Zion Williamson. He expects North Carolina to improve substantially now that Anthony is back.

"They still have a period of time to get there," Coach K said. "They’ll move quickly. They’re a program. They’re not a team. They have immense pride in what they do. We know playing them, we’re going to get an amazing effort from them. They do some things better than we do. I think you don’t look at records, because the team that we’re playing against, that’s not their record. They’re actually forming kind of like a new team. They have good pieces."

One player that will get plenty of Coach K's attention in planning for the game is UNC junior forward Garrison Brooks, who stepped up in Anthony's absence.

“He’s had a legitimate all-conference year," Coach K said, "and he’ll, I would think, be considered (for ACC Player of the Year). Recently for him, what he did against NC State (25 points, 11 rebounds) was remarkable. When you watch the tape of that game, he just jumps out at you with his emotion, just his play. He had a magnificent game against them. He’s different than the other bigs in the conference. He’s expanded his game to face the basket. He obviously runs so well, but he plays with great passion, and I think it gives his teammates energy.”