Coach K: We Know We're Going to Get an Amazing Effort From UNC

ShawnKrest

UNC enters Saturday's game against Duke with a losing record, after going more than a month without start point guard Cole Anthony.

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski knows what that's like, after having to survive a month last season without Zion Williamson. He expects North Carolina to improve substantially now that Anthony is back.

"They still have a period of time to get there," Coach K said. "They’ll move quickly. They’re a program. They’re not a team. They have immense pride in what they do. We know playing them, we’re going to get an amazing effort from them. They do some things better than we do. I think you don’t look at records, because the team that we’re playing against, that’s not their record. They’re actually forming kind of like a new team. They have good pieces."

One player that will get plenty of Coach K's attention in planning for the game is UNC junior forward Garrison Brooks, who stepped up in Anthony's absence.

“He’s had a legitimate all-conference year," Coach K said, "and he’ll, I would think, be considered (for ACC Player of the Year). Recently for him, what he did against NC State (25 points, 11 rebounds) was remarkable. When you watch the tape of that game, he just jumps out at you with his emotion, just his play. He had a magnificent game against them. He’s different than the other bigs in the conference. He’s expanded his game to face the basket. He obviously runs so well, but he plays with great passion, and I think it gives his teammates energy.”

Basketball

UNC's Leaky Black: Duke Will Try to Bully You

Leaky Black was injured for all three Duke-Carolina games last year, but he knows what to expect from the Blue Devils. Black breaks down the matchup. Watch

ShawnKrest

Andrew Platek on Duke-Carolina: I Couldn't Feel My Body

UNC guard Andrew Platek has played a total of 15 minutes against Duke without scoring, but he has the second-most experience against the Blue Devils on the team. He explains what it's like to play in the game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Record Doesn't Matter in Duke-Carolina

North Carolina has a losing record when it faces Duke for the first time in 18 years and will have the most losses heading into the first Duke matchup in the history of the rivalry. But Tre Jones doesn't care about the record. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

Tre Jones got a preview of the Duke-Carolina game when his older brother Tyus played for the Blue Devils. But he says it didn't help much. "You can't tell anyone about it, until you go through it." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke-UNC Not Like Any Other Away Game

Duke always faces a hostile crowd on the road, but Jack White says playing at UNC is "not like just any other away game." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

Duke came out slow against Boston College, after winning the first matchup by 39, and had to come back to pull out a road victory. Jack White says the team won't make the mistake of overlooking UNC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Jack White and the other Duke seniors have never had the chance to win in Chapel Hill. He looks to end that streak on Saturday night as Duke travels to the Smith Center. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

ESPN's Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke-Carolina

ESPN commentator and former ACC coach Seth Greenberg is in Chapel Hill for College Gameday, in advance of the Duke-Carolina game. Greenberg broke down the rivalry matchup and laid out a path to victory for each team. Watch

ShawnKrest