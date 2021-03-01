Coach K: Georgia Tech is "Old, Motivated and Hot"

Duke starts the final week of the ACC regular season with a road game against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have won four straight, by an average of 14 points.

“They’re old, motivated and hot,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said of Tech. “They are that good, and in (senior big man Moses) Wright, he’s arguably playing as well or better than anyone in our conference. He’s been sensation. And you get them on Senior Night. Other than that, it’ll be a walk in the park. I should bring (his dog) Blue. It’s a heck of an environment.”

Leading the way for the Yellow Jackets is senior guard Jose Alvarado. He’s averaging 16.0 ppg and 4.2 assists. In the first game against Duke, he scored 26 with five assists.

“Well, he’s talented, motivated and incredibly savvy,” Coach K said. “It’s tough to be on his team and not be emotional. He’s always in search of making a play on offense and defense. He’s a terrific player. He’s an older player. He’s a veteran. He’s a good a competitor as there is in our league.”

Duke lost to Louisville on Saturday and will need to win out and do some damage in the ACC Tournament to lock down an NCAA berth. But Krzyzewski didn’t want to say the situation created a sense of urgency.

“Our program, over the years, has been built on a sense of urgency,” he said. “We would like to think we have a sense of urgency when we play in the Champions Classic (at the start of the season). In other words, it shouldn’t be a new thing to play with a sense of urgency.”