Coach K Gives Opinion on Tournament Cancellation

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski released a video on the program’s Twitter account, addressing the cancellation of March Madness.

“This is unprecedented,” he said “You can’t look back and say, ‘What did we do when it happened before?’ It did not happen before, and what happens in these situations, there are unknowns, uncertainties, and people have to make decisions based on that and then keep open minded about what transpires. This could be more long-term than we can even imagine. In that regard, there’s tremendous empathy for student-athletes, especially the seniors—first of all, on the basketball team, because it’s at the end of our season. March Madness—one of the really gifts that our country has that makes everyone feel better. These are moments that these kids work hard for and live for. I have great empathy for that and feel bad for them. I feel extremely bad for spring sports. They’re never even able to have a season, but again, these are very difficult times. I would hope there would at least be some relief for the spring sports, that people would be granted an extra year of eligibility. Seniors would be able to come back. Scholarship limits would be flexible in that regard. If they want to, and I think it would be appropriate—although only about 20 percent of NCAA men’s basketball teams have made it. Most seasons were over already—to just take a look at what you would do with seniors. I think seniors being eligible for spring sports should be done, and when they do that, put on the table for discussion what about the kids that were not able to finish their senior year playing basketball.”

Duke Rewind: Blue Devils win at Rupp Arena in 1980, 1998

Duke played in March Madness games on the 13th in 1980 and 1998, both at Rupp Arena, including one game against Kentucky on its home floor.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Coach K Evens NCAA Record at 2-2 as '86 Duke Gets Opening Win

Jay Bilas and Mark Alarie worried that the Blue Devils wouldn't be up for an opening-round game against the Delta Devils, and their fears were founded as Duke trailed at the half.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Jeff Mullins Leads '64 Duke to Second Straight Regional Final

Jeff Mullins had a career night to lead the 1964 Blue Devils to a regional final for the second straight season as Duke beat Villanova in Raleigh's Reynolds Coliseum.

ShawnKrest

Ending on a Win: Putting the End of the Season in Perspective

Duke finished the season with a win, but didn't get to cut down any nets. How rare is that? Once every 92 years rare.

ShawnKrest

SEASON OVER: Duke Halts All Athletics

Duke announced that it has ceased all athletic competitions, practices and camps for the forseeable future, ending the basketball season for the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Ryguy3

Duke Scoring List: Where the Seniors Finished

Duke's season ended without a game being played. Here's where the three seniors ended up in the various career categories.

ShawnKrest

No Winner: ACC Tournament Cancelled Before Duke Plays

The nets will not be cut down in Greensboro. The 2020 ACC Tournament was cancelled minutes before the start of the Quarterfinals and before Duke ever arrived at the arena.

ShawnKrest

NCAA Says No Fans at Tournament Games

Fans will not be able to attend March Madness this year as the CoronaVirus outbreak causes a significant change to the NCAA Tournament.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets ACC Tournament Rubber Match With NC State

Duke will get a third game against NC State after the Wolfpack took care of Pittsburgh at the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils will battle State in the Quarterfinals.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Win ACC Awards

Duke players won ACC Player and Rookie of the Year for the third season in a row as Tre Jones and Vernon Carey help the Blue Devils sweep the postseason honors.

by Ct33

Ct33