Coach K: I'm Disappointed in Our Group

Jordan Goldwire and Tre Jones both had turnovers in the final minute of Tuesday’s loss at Wake Forest, the first allowing Wake to tie the score, and the second preventing Duke from getting a potential game-winning shot.

“How can you explain them?” Mike Krzyzewski said. “We just turned over the first one at half court. There was no trap, and we had two time outs left. Part of it is being young. We were young. Again we’re not blaming the loss on any one guy or whatever. But obviously, if you get the chance to win … and Tre’s got to have the ball in that situation.”

Vernon Carey, Javin DeLaurier and Justin Robinson all fouled out in the double-overtime loss.

"I'm angry with us for fouling so much,” Krzyzewski said. “They had 18 free throws in the first half. We fouled. I'm not blaming the officials. And then we didn't foul, and that's the key in order for us to beat them—that they score a lot from the foul line. We didn't get messed over or anything. They just then started to be real aggressive. We had 15 fouls by our big guys so obviously, our post defense was not good. You can’t keep putting them on the line. Not only that, when you foul you go to the double bonus. So those 15 fouls got them into the bonus quicker. it’s a weird game tonight.”

A week after Krzyzewski said Duke was unprepared at NC State, he was again critical of the way the team came out.

"I'm disappointed in our group,” he said. “I didn't think we came the way we should and the way we’ve practiced. We show our youth so much. Tre is the veteran, but then we're young. This is our 28th game. You would hope we'd be older by now, but we were not tonight."