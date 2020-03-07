Coach K: Christian Laettner Returning For Carolina Game

Duke and North Carolina meet for the second time this season. While North Carolina isn’t having the year it expected to, the first game between the two rivals was one for the ages. Duke won with a miraculous play by Tre Jones that forced overtime. Jones rebounded his own intentionally missed free throw with seconds left and hit a buzzer beater. Wendell Moore Jr. then had another buzzer beater in the extra period to win the game.

“I’ve been very fortunate for 40 years to be a part of this rivalry,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Actually, Coach [Roy] Williams and I have talked a lot about it, how lucky we are. Because whatever great memories I have, he’s had great memories too, because that’s how close the rivalry is.”

There will be some high-profile alumni making the trip back for the game.

“Actually, we have a lot of our former players back,” Coach K said. “I saw Christian Laettner today, so you kind of remember games that he played. I think it’s the 25th year from when I went out for about four months, and Jeff Capel hits a shot to send it into another overtime.”

Capel currently coaches Pitt, but the Panthers closed their regular season on Wednesday and will be headed to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament, so it’s possible that Capel could make it back to Durham for the game.

“It’s such a game that’s watched, so people remember plays, and these guys over the years have come up with so many great plays,” Krzyzewski said. “Our win there (this year) was a crazy win, so you’re going to remember that, because it’s not just a shot, it’s like a sequence of events that really are caused by Tre Jones. The game always measures up or goes beyond and I expect the same (Saturday). Hopefully, it measures that way for us.”