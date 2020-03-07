BlueDevilCountry
Coach K: Christian Laettner Returning For Carolina Game

Duke and North Carolina meet for the second time this season. While North Carolina isn’t having the year it expected to, the first game between the two rivals was one for the ages. Duke won with a miraculous play by Tre Jones that forced overtime. Jones rebounded his own intentionally missed free throw with seconds left and hit a buzzer beater. Wendell Moore Jr. then had another buzzer beater in the extra period to win the game.

“I’ve been very fortunate for 40 years to be a part of this rivalry,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Actually, Coach [Roy] Williams and I have talked a lot about it, how lucky we are. Because whatever great memories I have, he’s had great memories too, because that’s how close the rivalry is.”

There will be some high-profile alumni making the trip back for the game.

“Actually, we have a lot of our former players back,” Coach K said. “I saw Christian Laettner today, so you kind of remember games that he played. I think it’s the 25th year from when I went out for about four months, and Jeff Capel hits a shot to send it into another overtime.”

Capel currently coaches Pitt, but the Panthers closed their regular season on Wednesday and will be headed to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament, so it’s possible that Capel could make it back to Durham for the game.

“It’s such a game that’s watched, so people remember plays, and these guys over the years have come up with so many great plays,” Krzyzewski said. “Our win there (this year) was a crazy win, so you’re going to remember that, because it’s not just a shot, it’s like a sequence of events that really are caused by Tre Jones. The game always measures up or goes beyond and I expect the same (Saturday). Hopefully, it measures that way for us.”

Senior Day Special: Coach K on Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson plays his last home game on Saturday night. While his Duke career will end some time in the next month, coach Mike Krzyzewski suspects we may see him again on the Blue Devil sideline. Watch

Vernon Carey a Finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Vernon Carey Jr. made the cut for yet another college basketball award. He's one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in college basketball. Read more

Coach K: UNC Was Relentless in First Game

Duke trailed for most of the first game against UNC. Coach K said that was because UNC was relentless on the offensive boards and running the break. Watch

Coach K on Preparations for the Coronavirus

Duke is looking for ways to minimize risk for members of the team getting exposed to the coronavirus. Coach K discusses the preparations, including his suggestions for the ACC Tournament. Watch.

Two Duke Players Named Academic All-ACC

Two Duke players and one former Blue Devil were named to the Academic All ACC team. Read more

Roy Williams on Duke's Comeback: They Banked One Off the Porta-John

Tre Jones had a miraculous play to tie the first UNC-Duke game at the buzzer, sending Roy Williams deep into his bag of phrases to describe it. Watch

Vernon Carey Named Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

Duke center Vernon Carey was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy. He's the only freshman and only ACC player to make the cut. Duke has had eight previous winners. Read more

Roy Williams on the First Duke Game: That Ain't Luck

Duke had a pair of miracle plays to tie and then win the first game with UNC. But Roy Williams told his team it wasn't luck. The Blue Devils made plays and his team didn't. Watch.

Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K

Coach K and Roy Williams are rivals, but they have a healthy relationship. Williams said they talk a few times, usually about issues in the sport, but they don't hang out together. Watch.

Roy Williams on Duke Rematch: "They Know What Happened"

Roy Williams doesn't do any special prep for the Duke game, because his players hear about it from everyone else. He also doesn't plan to harp on UNC's last-second loss in the first meeting. Watch

