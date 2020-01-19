DukeMaven
Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in the Blue Devils’ 79-73 loss to Louisville, turning the ball over seven times in the first eight minutes, many of which were Louisville simply prying the ball loose from players in the lane. The rough play inside had Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to the big UFC fight that was being aired later in the evening.

“We were the prelim to the fight tonight,” Krzyzewski said. “That was a brutal game. The most physical game we’ve been involved in... in years. Really. They’re good. They’re really good. [David] Johnson was terrific in the first half. With the depth that they have and the experience – they outplayed us, especially in those first 10 minutes. Our kids fought like crazy and put us in a position to win. But he term ‘freedom of movement’ was not alive and well tonight. That said, I hope we don’t have the rest of the conference like that. That’s not good basketball. They played great – I don’t want to take away from them. That’s just not … For both of us, you can’t have that.”

Krzyzewski interrupted a media question about whether the permissive officiating was part of a trend. “I don’t follow the trends,” he said. “I’m just telling you about our game. So I don’t know what’s happening in college basketball, other than our games. But tonight? That’s not the way it should be. That doesn’t mean they wouldn’t beat us if it’s something different. Every player’s going to react to the way the game is administrated. God bless them. They did … better than we did. It’s like an early 90s Pistons-Bulls game. It’s unbelievable. That was unbelievable. Really.” Krzyzewski then interrupted the next media question, which referred to how Duke was hurt by the early turnovers. “We were hurt by more than turnovers,” he said.

Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Duke dropped a home game to Louisville, but three Blue Devils moved up the scoring list, and six moved up other Duke career lists, passing RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Wojo, among others. Get the full report here

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

Louisville Tops Duke in Physical ACC Showdown

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 3 Duke in a physical game. The Cardinals built a 15-point first half lead, then held off several Duke runs, responding each time to rebuild a comfortable margin. Read more

Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

No. 3 Duke faces No. 11 Louisville in a battle between ACC co-leaders and former No. 1's. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night long, so be sure to drop by and join the conversation.

Jack White on Defending Jordan Nwora: Attack Him

Jack White knows that Louisville's Jordan Nwora is scoring 20-plus points per game, but he thinks the key to defending him is to attack. That's something Duke didn't do against Clemson. Watch

Cassius Stanley: I Should Have Missed More Games With My Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley has been playing well in recent weeks, now that he's 100 percent. Looking back, Stanley thinks he pushed things and came back too soon from his December knee injury. Watch

Seth Greenberg: Duke Has It's D Back This Year

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said that this year's Duke team has a blend of youth and experience, and that shows with an improvement on the defensive end. Watch

Joey Baker to Return Against Louisville

Joey Baker, the sophomore sharpshooter who missed the Clemson loss, will return to the floor against Louisville, the team announced on Saturday morning. Read more

Jack White: We're Trying to Make a Statement

Duke trailed by as much as 23 at Louisville last year before staging one of the all-time comebacks to win. Jack White knows the Cardinals have a score to settle but, coming off a loss "We're trying to make a statement too." Watch

Cassius Stanley and Flat Stanley Meet the Media

Cassius Stanley brought a special guest to his Friday press conference, Flat Stanley (no relation), the world traveling cutout anyone who knows an elementary schooler is familiar with. Watch

