BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Coach K Names His All-Time All-Defense Blue Devils Team

ShawnKrest

Former Duke Blue Devil and general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers Billy King is a co-host of WIP sport radio’s morning show in Philadelphia. Recently, he had his former college coach, Mike Krzyzewski, on as a guest.

King is a former national defensive player of the year, and the rest of the morning show crew asked Coach K whether King was one of his best defensive players ever.

“Billy (King) would be in the starting five of an all-defensive team,” Coach K said. “Billy had the ability to keep the ball away and stay in front of somebody, so they don’t get good shots or don’t get the ball.”

King didn’t earn the top spot on the All-Defensive Team, however.

“(Shane) Battier, another Defensive Player of the Year,” Krzyzewski said. “He kind of controlled the defense, because he played the four position (power forward) and sometimes the five (center). His talk kind of connected everybody. Billy was not in the position to do that.”

The rest of the all-time Blue Devils team had similar roles to King’s.

“That’s where our national Defensive Players of the Year at the guard spot were,” he said. “ (Tommy) Amaker, (Steve) Wojciechowski and Grant Hill. The were kind of like what Billy did. Battier was different in that point. I had some good guys. I had some really good guys.”

As for best overall Duke player Krzyzewski has had, the coach hedged his bet by choosing two, depending on the definition of best.

“Grant (Hill) was the most talented player we’ve coached at Duke,” he said. “Really, he could be president of the U.S. That would be nice, by the way.”

“The most accomplished player is (Christian) Laettner,” he added. “In the history of college basketball, he’s got to be in the top three who played college basketball. If you win a national championship you have to win six games in the NCAA Tournament. If you’re here for four years, the best you could be is 24-0. That’d be something. That’s (Lew) Alcindor like. He was 18-0 (in three years). Laettner was 21-2. He’s the leading scorer in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Just magnificent. I like both those guys.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Offers 3-Star 2021 Center Michael Myslinski

Three-star 2021 center Michael Myslinski is a mobile blocker with a mean streak who frequently drives his man out of frame in the highlight film. The son of former nine-year NFL vet and current Jaguars strength coach just picked up an offer from Duke.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Resuming College Sports For Some Teams

Coach Mike Krzyzewski discussed the difficulty of resuming college sports after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. With so many different schools and so many other concerns colleges need to address, he forsees the possibility that not all schools resume play at the same time.

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on Jahlil Okafor's Personal Growth

Jahlil Okafor won a national title in his year at Duke. Then he went on to be drafted third overall by the 76ers, where he had legal troubles as a rookie. His former college coach, Mike Krzyzewski discusses his growth since then.

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter Reportedly Selling His Duke Equipment

Former Blue Devil transfer Chase Jeter, or someone using his Instagram account, appears to be trying to sell his old Duke jerseys, shorts, shoes and an ACC Tournament championship hat with the strand of net still attached.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler "Staying Open at This Point” on college choice

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler began a blog for Sports Illustrated, discussing his college decision, which is now down to five schools, including Duke.

ShawnKrest

by

julie iannuzzi

2021 Cornerback Brandon Johnson Commits to Duke

Three-star cornerback Brandon Johnson became the ninth member of Duke's 2021 recruiting class after committing to the Blue Devils. Johnson is a two-way player and also runs track for Newton-Conover High in North Carolina

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler on Staying Home: "I Don't Think My Game is Getting Rusty"

In an exclusive blog with SI All-American, 2021 five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler said that he's finishing his school year and staying in shape at home. He can't play five-on-five, but Chandler doesn't think his game is getting rusty from the layoff.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Who Benefits From a Shortened Fall Camp

The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to delay the start of the college football season, or at least disrupt preseason practice. Duke's David Cutcliffe discusses who will benefit from less time in fall camp.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert: "I'm Very Proud of That Young Man"

Duke's All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert battled through a grueling two-year rehab from a hip injury to return to full speed. Coach David Cutcliffe discusses Gilbert's journey back.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on Playing in Empty Arenas

Duke usually plays in front of capacity crowds, but the coronavirus may force teams to play with no fans in attendance at the start of next season. Coach K remembers the last time that happened--due to weather, not pandemic.

ShawnKrest