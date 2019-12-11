Duke Maven
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Offers Two Juniors

ShawnKrest

Duke is in the midst of a 13-day break between games, which has given coach Mike Krzyzewski time to do some work on the recruiting trail.

One of Coach K’s first stops was to check in on two players that have already committed. Krzyzewski went to the National High School Festival to watch Florida’s IMG Academy play Virginia’s Paul VI. Three of Duke’s six 2020 signees were on the two teams involved, although IMG’s Jalen Johnson sat the game out. Teammate Mark Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while guard Jeremy Roach led Paul VI to the 67-56 win with 16 points.

Then it was time to do some shopping in the class of 2021, as Krzyzewski dropped a few offers on the current junior class.

The first was Canadian big man Charles Bediako.

The four-star is rated the 39 best prospect in the class and sixth-best center, according to 247Sports. He’s also been offered by Illinois, Ohio State, Alabama, Baylor and Michigan State. Bediako is 6-foot-11, 215 pounds and plays for Andrews Osborne Academy in St. Catherine’s, Ontario.

There’s also the possibility that Bediako could reclassify and graduate a year early, joining Duke’s class of 2020. Rivals reported that the offer is good for either year.

Bediako is apparently planning to remain in the junior class, however.

Next up was point guard Kennedy Chandler. The 6-foot-1, 160 pounder from Memphis’ Briarcrest Christian is a five star recruit, rated 15 in the class of 2021 and No. 2 among point guards.

Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Tennessee have been his biggest suitors. He’s taken or scheduled junior official visits to all five. UNC has also been in on his recruitment, offering him late last month.

Mike Krzyzewski Is Tenth Highest-Paid Coach In Sports

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is the tenth-highest paid coach in all of U.S. sports, according to a new list. Coach K is the highest-paid coach in college basketball, earning $9 million a year. Read more.

Duke's All Decade Team: Offense 2010-2019

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils had their best win-loss percentage in a half century over the last 10 years. Here's a look at the all-decade Duke team on offense. Read more.

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Win ACC Weekly Awards

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey won his second Freshman of the Week award this season, while Tre Jones shared the ACC Player of the Week honor. Read more.

Five Blue Devils Enter Transfer Portal

ShawnKrest

Six Duke underclassmen announced they were graduating early and went through Senior Day ceremonies last month. Five of them are contemplating graduate transfers and entered the NCAA portal. Read more.

Duke Defense and Special Teams: 2020 Outlook

ShawnKrest

The defense was the strength of Duke's team this year, but it wore down as the season went on. Most of of the key contributors are scheduled to return from a much-improved defense in 2019.

New Duke Lineup Broke Open Virginia Tech Game

ShawnKrest

Coach K unveiled a new lineup that hadn't been used yet this season late in the Virginia Tech game. All it did was go on a game-clinching 16-3 run. Read more on the best and worst lineups of the season.

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech

ShawnKrest

Some big names got passed in the ACC opener, including Jayson Tatum, Cam Reddish, Justise Winslow and Alex O'Connell's dad Dave. Read more

Duke Records Second Straight Road Win

ShawnKrest

Duke won its second true road game of the week, defeating Virginia Tech in its ACC conference opener. Injured freshman Cassius Stanley returned to the starting lineup. Read more.

Cassius Stanley Returns to Floor Three Weeks Early

ShawnKrest

Freshman was supposed to be out until Christmas with hamstring issue. Missed one game, seven days.

Duke at Virginia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Live updates and analysis from Duke's ACC opener in Blacksburg