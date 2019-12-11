Duke is in the midst of a 13-day break between games, which has given coach Mike Krzyzewski time to do some work on the recruiting trail.

One of Coach K’s first stops was to check in on two players that have already committed. Krzyzewski went to the National High School Festival to watch Florida’s IMG Academy play Virginia’s Paul VI. Three of Duke’s six 2020 signees were on the two teams involved, although IMG’s Jalen Johnson sat the game out. Teammate Mark Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while guard Jeremy Roach led Paul VI to the 67-56 win with 16 points.

Then it was time to do some shopping in the class of 2021, as Krzyzewski dropped a few offers on the current junior class.

The first was Canadian big man Charles Bediako.

The four-star is rated the 39 best prospect in the class and sixth-best center, according to 247Sports. He’s also been offered by Illinois, Ohio State, Alabama, Baylor and Michigan State. Bediako is 6-foot-11, 215 pounds and plays for Andrews Osborne Academy in St. Catherine’s, Ontario.

There’s also the possibility that Bediako could reclassify and graduate a year early, joining Duke’s class of 2020. Rivals reported that the offer is good for either year.

Bediako is apparently planning to remain in the junior class, however.

Next up was point guard Kennedy Chandler. The 6-foot-1, 160 pounder from Memphis’ Briarcrest Christian is a five star recruit, rated 15 in the class of 2021 and No. 2 among point guards.

Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Tennessee have been his biggest suitors. He’s taken or scheduled junior official visits to all five. UNC has also been in on his recruitment, offering him late last month.