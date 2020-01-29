BlueDevilCountry
Coach K on Jeff Capel, Kobe Bryant

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski had an emotional night on Tuesday. One of his former players, Jeff Capel, returned as Pitt’s head coach to face him in an ACC game. Capel had served on Coach K’s staff for seven years, and Krzyzewski ended up shouting at the Duke student section when they chanted “Jeff Capel, sit with us,” shortly before halftime.

The game also featured a tribute to Kobe Bryant, a former Duke recruiting target for Coach K. Krzyzewski finally got to coach Bryant on Team USA. Both teams wore special commemorative warmups honoring Bryant before the game, and Krzyzewski wore one to his postgame press conference.

Krzyzewski was asked about both players in his postgame remarks.

“Jeff can sit with me anytime,” Krzyzewski joked after apologizing for the dust-up with the fans. Then, more seriously, he added, “I love Jeff. Jeff’s my son, man. We’re part of a brotherhood. Playing against him is very difficult. I don’t like it.”

“The last couple days have been really emotional. Look, Kobe was one of my players. I coached him on three teams. He was my leader. We had special moments, private and public. He was amazing with my grandkids. The grandson on our team (Michael Savarino), his nickname is Mamba, because he met him in Beijing, and (Kobe) would go to my granddaughters and ‘Hi princess’ and kiss their hand. We have a picture of my grandson, Quin, with Kobe with a gold medal and Gigi (Bryant) all together. My wife and my daughters have been sharing pictures. Mickie had an unbelievable relationship with Kobe. So it’s been bad. It’s been bad, and I have been very emotional about it, not publicly, but for the other people involved too, are you kidding me? Nine people, horrific, so very tragic. Kobe was the key guy in building the continuity of culture for those 11 years that I coached (Team USA). His relationship with LeBron (James) was the key. Those two guys were magnificent together. That’s why I’m sure LeBron is going through a lot, quite a bit. They were the foundation, and everything else was built on the relationship that those two guys developed, and they allowed me to help in that a little bit, but also then to coach it. Those are moments in time. Those moments don’t happen for everybody. Those five championships, those two Olympics, those are moments in time, and all those guys involved and the coaches and the families recognize that.”

Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to lead his Pitt team against the Blue Devils. He said it was weird coming in for shoot around, but once the game started, he locked it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to share his memories of Kobe Bryant with his players and to help them grieve. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Pitt Update

Plenty of movement on the career lists at Duke following the Pitt game. Tre Jones passed Billy King in scoring, plus he moved into the top 20 in assists. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

ShawnKrest

Emotions Run High As Duke Tops Pitt

Duke managed to survive a Pitt rally to win an ACC battle in an emotional night at Cameron Indoor that saw former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel return. Read more

ShawnKrest

Pitt-Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Pitt faces Duke at Cameron as former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel makes his return. Tune in for updates and analysis from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Sahmir Hagans Commits to Duke Football

Philadelphia playmaker and return specialist Sahmir Hagans becomes the fourth member of Duke's class of 2021. The Blue Devils are up 26 spots from last year's recruiting ranking and have jumped four spots in the ACC, getting off to a fast early start. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K, Team USA on Kobe Bryant's Death

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski recruited Kobe Bryant heavily coming out of high school, and Bryant said on multiple occasions that he would have played for Duke if he went to college. The two also won a pair of Olympic golds together. Read more on Coach K's reaction to Bryant's death.

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Not Expected Back This Week

Freshman Wendell Moore has been out with a broken bone in his hand since Jan. 4. While Duke had the weekend off, with an ACC open date, it wasn't enough time to get Moore ready to return for this week's slate of games. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Future Blue Devils Named McDonald's All-Americans

Three members of Duke's class of 2020 were named to the McDonald's All-American game, continuing a long streak of future Blue Devils being featured in the country's biggest high-school showcase event. Read more

ShawnKrest