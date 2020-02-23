BlueDevilCountry
Coach K on the Progress of Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr.

Vernon Carey Jr. got to show the progress that he’s made in the rematch with Virginia Tech. In the first game, in December, Carey was limited to 15 minutes as Duke went to a small lineup to match up with the Hokies, who were double and triple teaming Carey with smaller defenders.

In the second game, Carey played 23 minutes and scored 16 points with nine rebounds.

“He never played at the post before coming here, and so early on he wasn’t double-teamed, the first few games, and he put up good numbers,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “So he was learning to play the post and then he was learning to play the post against one guy, and now people are double and triple teaming him, and that was difficult. There’s some changes in your offense but the main thing is he’s developed poise, and he’s worked real hard, and Nate (James)’s worked really hard with him, so he continues to develop. What we tried to do tonight is not feed him from the wing all the time because when they do that, then they can baseline double and come from on top, but if you can feed him from on top, then it’s not the same double and he’s got a little bit more room, so that was our goal tonight.”

Matthew Hurt also showed progress. The freshman had just eight points and no rebounds in the first game. On Saturday, he scored 16 with 10 boards.

“Matthew played great,” Krzyzewski said. “Really the defense he and Wendell (Moore) had on (Landers) Nolley—he only had three points. He’s an outstanding player. Usually he takes advantage of the matchup at the four. Wendell’s not a four, he’s an athlete, and Matt is more of a four, but he played like an athlete tonight. He moved his feet well, and that was one of the keys to the game. He really pursued the ball well in rebounding. He was going after it with two hands. That was one of his better games. He’s practiced that way, and hopefully, we can keep moving.”

Coach K Wins Thousandth Game as a Ranked Team at Duke

The win over Virginia Tech was Mike Krzyzewski's thousandth victory as a ranked team with the Blue Devils. Coach K discusses the impact of that milestone. Watch

Cassius Stanley: When Coach Gives You the Talk, You Turn It Around

Duke got feedback from the coaches following the NC State loss, and the Blue Devils responded with a complete turnaround in the following game. Cassius Stanley discusses the team's response.

Tre Jones: "We Realized Last Game Was Our Worst Game of the Year"

Duke point guard Tre Jones was happy with the way the Blue Devils responded after their worst game of the year, blowing out Virginia Tech three days after getting beaten in Raleigh. Watch

Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young: "They Blitzed Us Early and Often"

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Coach Mike Young said the Blue Devils were better, but he isn't sure Duke is a great shooting team. Watch.

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Tech Rematch Update

Duke blew out Virginia Tech on Saturday, and several Blue Devils moved up career lists. Tre Jones caught Grayson Allen on one list, and Cassius Stanley passed Marvin Bagley III on another. Get the full report here.

Duke Bounces Back With Blowout of Virginia Tech

Duke bounced back from Wednesday's loss to NC State in a big way, leading Virginia Tech wire to wire in a lopsided win to clinch the Blue Devils a double bye in the ACC Tournament. Read more

Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Virginia Tech heads to Duke looking to give the Blue Devils their second straight loss. Duke is coming off a blowout at the hands of NC State and is looking to clinch a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. We'll have updates and analysis all evening long from courtside.

Duke's Vernon Carey: They Just Punched Us in the Mouth

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. wasn't happy with the team's effort in the loss at NC State saying that the Wolfpack hit the Blue Devils in the mouth. Watch

Tre Jones After NC State: Duke Deserved What Happened Tonight

The Blue Devils were routed by NC State on Wednesday. Point guard Tre Jones said that, while Duke deserved what happened, it won't define the team. Watch

Virginia Tech at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks to rebound after a blowout loss at NC State earlier this week. A tough Virginia Tech team that led Duke at halftime in the first game travels to Cameron to challenge the Blue Devils. Here's how the teams measure up.

