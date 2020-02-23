Coach K on the Progress of Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey Jr.

Vernon Carey Jr. got to show the progress that he’s made in the rematch with Virginia Tech. In the first game, in December, Carey was limited to 15 minutes as Duke went to a small lineup to match up with the Hokies, who were double and triple teaming Carey with smaller defenders.

In the second game, Carey played 23 minutes and scored 16 points with nine rebounds.

“He never played at the post before coming here, and so early on he wasn’t double-teamed, the first few games, and he put up good numbers,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “So he was learning to play the post and then he was learning to play the post against one guy, and now people are double and triple teaming him, and that was difficult. There’s some changes in your offense but the main thing is he’s developed poise, and he’s worked real hard, and Nate (James)’s worked really hard with him, so he continues to develop. What we tried to do tonight is not feed him from the wing all the time because when they do that, then they can baseline double and come from on top, but if you can feed him from on top, then it’s not the same double and he’s got a little bit more room, so that was our goal tonight.”

Matthew Hurt also showed progress. The freshman had just eight points and no rebounds in the first game. On Saturday, he scored 16 with 10 boards.

“Matthew played great,” Krzyzewski said. “Really the defense he and Wendell (Moore) had on (Landers) Nolley—he only had three points. He’s an outstanding player. Usually he takes advantage of the matchup at the four. Wendell’s not a four, he’s an athlete, and Matt is more of a four, but he played like an athlete tonight. He moved his feet well, and that was one of the keys to the game. He really pursued the ball well in rebounding. He was going after it with two hands. That was one of his better games. He’s practiced that way, and hopefully, we can keep moving.”