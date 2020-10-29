SI.com
Coach K on CBB: Hate to Use the Word Lead, They're Just Making Decisions

ShawnKrest

Duke players were spread across the country during the long COVID-19 quarantine period this summer. Unable to be on campus or work together, many teams might be behind schedule as practice begins. Coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks the opposite has happened with Duke, however.

“Actually, to be quite frank with you, I think we’re prepared better than we usually are,” he said, “because our kids have been in a bubble. We’ve had extra time, even from going from four hours a week to eight hours for a couple weeks and now our regular 20-hour week. Not having any guys injured or sick, we’ve gotten a lot of individual instruction.”

While Duke is in good shape, Coach K is worried about the rest of the sport.

“Because they’re kind of in their own bubble—most classes are remote—they’ve become really close as a unit. Now it’s a matter of how long you can maintain that without having any outside competition. In other words, we have to navigate what happens if games are cancelled. I saw where the Gavitt (Tipoff) Games were cancelled and the MTEs (midseason tournament exemption) in Orlando—tings I think we should have anticipated happening when people were trying to put this thing together, how it could be done for safety and the best possible season. Things change week to week, and we’re going to have to navigate that, because that’s the landscape that we’re in. That’s how people have really saw fit to … I hate to use the word lead, because I don’t think it’s leading. They’re just making decisions that this is the environment we’re going to be in.”

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Nolan Smith Win Honors for Community Work

Mike Krzyzewski and Duke became the first college program honored by Make a Wish for their work with the foundation. Meanwhile, Nolan Smith was named Tar Heel of the Month for his community work

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses 2021 Recruit Caleb Houstan to Michigan

Duke missed on one of its top targets in the class of 2021 when Caleb Houstan chose Michigan. The Blue Devils had been in the final four for the SI All-American candidate

ShawnKrest

Duke Will Host Illinois in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

A piece of Duke's schedule fell into place when the Blue Devils drew Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Coach K discusses the difficulties and uncertainty with putting together a schedule this year

ShawnKrest

Coach K: No Injuries, Positive Tests For Duke So Far

Duke players have been back since August 1, and Mike Krzyzewski said no one associated with the program has tested positive. The players have also avoided any injuries so far in practice.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on How Duke Handles Injuries at Center

Duke is down to a true freshman third stringer at center. David Cutcliffe discusses the position and who is behind current starter Graham Barton on the depth chart

ShawnKrest

Why Duke: Jeremy Roach Discusses His Recruiting Decision

Duke freshman point guard Jeremy Roach looked back on his recruitment and why he chose Duke. A former Blue Devil helped him to make up his mind.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Ben Frye: We Have As Much To Play For As We Want To Play For

Duke defensive tackle Ben Frye says the bye helped the team mentally and physically. Now he wants some quarterbacks to hit the ground and thinks the team has plenty to play for

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice: We Needed a Break Big Time

Duke quarterback Chase Brice thinks the team needed a bye "big time," and he spent the time working on his footwork and timing. He discusses what the ideal Blue Devil offense would look like

ShawnKrest

Duke Freshman Jeremy Roach Scouts Himself

Duke freshman Jeremy Roach explains his game, for those who haven't seen the point guard in action. He thinks his outside shot needs work and is excited to get to run the Blue Devil offense. "It's fun"

ShawnKrest

Mark Gilbert Opts Out of Duke Season, Will Taylor to Undergo Surgery

David Cutcliffe announced that cornerback Mark Gilbert is opting out of the rest of this season to rehab his injury and prepare for the NFL Draft. He also announced that center Will Taylor is undergoing surgery this week

ShawnKrest