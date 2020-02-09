BlueDevilCountry
Coach K on Dean Smith

ShawnKrest

This year’s first Duke-Carolina game came one day after the five-year anniversary of the death of legendary UNC coach Dean Smith. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski took time in his postgame remarks to talk about Smith.

“I think we became really good friends,” he said. “It took awhile. Once we started winning at the level that he won all the time, I understood him, and he knew I understood him. You don’t break a sprint record or any record unless you’re running with the best. I think both of our programs have made each other better. He made our program better by us competing against him. I’ll be forever grateful to him.”

In his retirement, Smith gave Krzyzewski a recommendation for a high-profile role.

“He was the guy, when they were choosing the Olympic coach, in the room said, ‘Mike should have it,’” Krzyzewski said, his voice catching. “I’m going to start crying.”

Smith retired as the winningest coach in college basketball history, a position Krzyzewski now holds.

“It’s a hell of a thing,” he said. “As good as we are, I’m not sure the number of wins—we might have more, but as a man, we should all aspire to be who he was. As a man, I recognize that. The other thing I recognize is the loyalty of his players, which we have now too. A lot of that stuff, we tried to emulate from what he did, and now, we have two programs that do it, and they both played tonight in a magnificent game.”

Duke Scoring List: At UNC Update

Sean Dockery, Miles Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor all got passed on the Duke Scoring List as the Blue Devils staged an improbable comeback win over the Tar Heels. Get the full report here.

ShawnKrest

Killing the Bad Guy Twice: Duke Steals Win From UNC

In horror movies, everyone knows you have to kill the bad guy twice. But twice wasn't enough for UNC, as Duke's Tre Jones put the Devils on his back and carried them out of the grave in regulation and overtime. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

billku

Duke's Coach K: Tre Jones' Will and Passion Permeated Our Whole Team

Tre Jones carried Duke to victory with a scoring outburst in the final minute of regulation and overtime. But it was his will and emotion that lifted the Blue Devils as much as his on court contribution. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K on Tre Jones: We Won Because of That Kid

Duke point guard Tre Jones intentionally missed a free throw, got his rebound and scored a game-tying basket at the buzzer to force overtime. Coach K said of his captain, "We won because of that kid." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

The greatest rivalry in sports picks up where it left off in last year’s ACC Tournament when Duke heads to UNC. Stay with us for updates and analysis from the Dean Dome.

ShawnKrest

UNC's Cole Anthony Friendly With Duke Players "But When Game Starts, I Don't Know Them"

UNC's Cole Anthony is close with some of the freshmen on Duke, but that won't matter on Saturday. "When the game starts, I don't know them. Can't be friends on the court." Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Leaky Black: Duke Will Try to Bully You

Leaky Black was injured for all three Duke-Carolina games last year, but he knows what to expect from the Blue Devils. Black breaks down the matchup. Watch

ShawnKrest

Andrew Platek on Duke-Carolina: I Couldn't Feel My Body

UNC guard Andrew Platek has played a total of 15 minutes against Duke without scoring, but he has the second-most experience against the Blue Devils on the team. He explains what it's like to play in the game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Know Duke Is Going to Get an Amazing Effort From UNC

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski knows what it's like to play without a freshman star. Duke lost Zion Williamson for a month last season, and UNC has just gotten back Cole Anthony after a month. He knows UNC will improve and expects an "amazing effort" from the Tar Heels. Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Record Doesn't Matter in Duke-Carolina

North Carolina has a losing record when it faces Duke for the first time in 18 years and will have the most losses heading into the first Duke matchup in the history of the rivalry. But Tre Jones doesn't care about the record. Watch

ShawnKrest